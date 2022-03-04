Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira rules out Bollywood debut: ‘I am not getting into movies’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan keeps away from the limelight but is quite candid when it comes to interactions with her followers on social media. Recently, Ira hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram where she responded to a few questions that her followers asked her. While many of these questions were related to mental health issues, one person asked her whether she intends to join Bollywood like her father.

Responding to this particular query, Ira wrote, “I’m not getting into movies.” Unlike her father, Ira is not interested in acting but has a keen interest in becoming a director. Ira Khan has made her directorial debut in theatre. She helmed a play called Medea, in which Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech played the lead role.

Screenshot of Ira Khan’s AMA answers on Instagram. Screenshot of Ira Khan’s AMA answers on Instagram.

Ira’s brother, Aamir’s elder son Junaid Khan, is all set to make his feature film debut with Yash Raj Films’ Maharaja for which the shoot is going on. Maharaja’s story is reportedly based on the infamous 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. Apart from Junaid Khan, the film will star Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Ira has always been vocal about mental health awareness on her social media platforms. She has particularly been open about her mental health journey and had also shared how she’s been battling depression for a few years now. “Don’t share your personal things publicly unless you’ve thought long and hard about it. I know this sounds strange coming from me considering I’ve done a lot recently but that’s why I wanted to talk about it. Not that this is any sort of benchmark but just to let you guys know, I thought about it for a year before I decided to make my Instagram account public and then I thought about it for two years before I decided to talk about my mental health and my issues on social media and publicly and then it took me another year to do it. I had to make sure I was in the right mind space. Also, it depends on what kind of person you are,” Khan had shared recently.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy with the post production of his upcoming release, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022.