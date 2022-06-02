Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note on second anniversary with boyfriend Nupur Shikare: ‘I love you…’

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira celebrated her second anniversary with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. She took to Instagram and shared photos and videos, and penned a brief and emotional post as well. Nupur and Ira have always been open about their relationship and shared photos on their social media handles.

Ira wrote, “It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Nupur responded, ““I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back.”

Fans flooded her posts with loving comments and congratulated them, with many calling them ‘best couple’. Last year, Ira and Nupur went public with their relationship. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you… #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Last month, Ira, who voices her opinions on mental health, had mentioned that Nupur’s presence is a source of support to her during anxiety attacks. She said, “But while it’s building, talking to Popeye (Nupur) and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life’s full of variables. If you’re trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account.” Nupur had reacted to her post with a heart.

Ira Khan has been an advocate for mental health for a long time now. In October 2020, she said that she was diagnosed with clinical depression. In March, Aamir Khan had opened up about his daughter’s journey. “Ira opened a non-profit company which deals with mental health. She is connected to this topic and wants to work for the same. She wants to help the mentally distraught people in the country. That’s her area of interest and I am also working with her on this,” he told News18.