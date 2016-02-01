Aamir Khan’s Dangal cast gets a special cook

Aamir Khan and his onscreen wrestler daughters are given specially cooked food as per their individual requirements. Aamir Khan and his onscreen wrestler daughters are given specially cooked food as per their individual requirements.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who had created tremendous buzz by gaining 25kgs intially for his character in Dangal, is now in the process of shedding the same amount of weight in 25 weeks. And to achieve this, a special cook has been appointed on the sets of his upcoming film.

Aamir, who plays Mahavir Phogat, will be seen playing different ages of his character. Aamir has finished shooting as the 55-year-old and to shoot the other portions of the film, he is required to look much younger.

The physical transformation for his role of a wrestler in the film requires Aamir to maintain a particular diet. For that, Aamir and his onscreen wrestler daughters are given specially cooked food as per their individual requirements.

The actor also follows an intense one-hour workout session in the morning and is following a strict regime to lose weight.

Dangal, produced by Disney and Aamir Khan Productions is scheduled to release on December 23.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd