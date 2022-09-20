Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says Laal Singh Chaddha did not have the ‘wow’ effect: ‘He should have chosen a better subject’

Actor Aamir Khan’s latest outing Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience at the box office. Even though the film was released over The Raksha Bandhan weekend, it could not bring footfall into the theatres. Now, Aamir’s brother Faisal, who is known to not mince his words, said that he didn’t like the whole film.

Faisal, who co-starred with Aamir in Mela, has been part of films such as Border Hindustan Ka, Chand Bujh Gaya, but didn’t get the kind of stardom, that Aamir achieved. In an interview with Times of India, Faisal said that audience expects great things when a film stars names like Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t meet those expectations.

The actor said that he watched the film but not immediately and liked the film in parts. He also felt that Aamir could have selected a better film instead of the Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. Faisal is also of the opinion that a film with such a strong cast should ideally blow your mind but Laal Singh Chaddha was not a ‘wow’ film.

Aamir had faced an online boycott trend just before the film’s release. The movie, which also marked the Hindi debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and was directed by Advait Chandan, didn’t get a warm welcome on home turf. However, in the global theatrical release, Laal Singh Chaddha became the highest-grossing Hindi film at the international box office. The film earned over $7.5 million (Rs 59 crore) after a week’s release and surpassed Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film’s producers incurred a loss of Rs 100 crore. However, it was rumoured that Aamir decided to let go of his fees; the actor is known to have profit-sharing deals instead of taking upfront fees.