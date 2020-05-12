Aamir Khan’s assistant Amos passes away

Aamir Khan and Amos on the set of a film. Aamir Khan and Amos on the set of a film.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s assistant of 25 years Amos has passed away. He died on Tuesday at Mumbai’s Holy Family hospital after suffering a massive heart attack.

Aamir Khan’s Lagaan co-star and close friend Karim Haji confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, saying the superstar informed him about Amos’ demise at 11.30 am.

Karim said, “Aamir expressed shock and total disbelief. He was doing perfectly fine. Aamir said it was an irreplaceable loss for him and the family. Aamir will be lost now because he was very close to Amos, who treated the actor like his own family. He was in awe of Aamir. While everyone knows Aamir as a perfectionist, behind him was Amos’ hard work and dedication.”

