Aamir Khan introduces ‘the world of Laal Singh Chaddha’ in new BTS video. Watch

A new behind-the-scenes video of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was released by the makers on Wednesday. It offers viewers a sneak peek into the making of the film which was in production for a long time due to the pandemic. The video has visuals from the snowy mountains, to Aamir’s farmhouse in Panchgani.

Since the movie has been shot across different landscapes in the country, the video offers BTS moments from many of these locales. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, Atul Kulkarni and many others appear in the video.

The video is accompanied by Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani. Watch here:

Earlier today, the makers shared a poster of Naga Chaitanya’s Laal Singh Chaddha character Balaraju.

Aamir Khan has been trying out new ways to promote his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Unlike the norm, the makers have been releasing the songs of the movie in an audio format before releasing the videos. This has been done to bring attention to the makers of the songs.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, who previously helmed Secret Superstar, the film is slated to release on August 11.