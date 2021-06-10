Aamir Khan to battle Viswanathan Anand in a game of chess to raise money for fighting Covid-19

Aamir Khan and Viswanathan Anand have previously played against each other. (Photo: Express Archive)

Bollywood star Aamir Khan will battle former world champion Viswanathan Anand in a game of chess, an online Twitter handle dedicated to the game called Chess.com announced recently. Sharing that Aamir Khan is a big fan of the game, the forum tweeted about ‘the moment everyone had been waiting for.’

“The moment you all have been waiting for! Superstar Aamir Khan, an ardent chess lover, will be playing an exhibition match against former world champion Vishy Anand! Please feel free to donate generously to make this event a success,” read the complete post.

A fan also shared photos of the two celebrities in the comments section, indicating how the duo had previously met and battled in a game of chess. The admirer wrote that the match would be ‘epic!’ Many other users expressed similar emotions in the comments. One wrote, “Wow, this is huge!” While yet another mentioned, “It is great, can’t wait to see them.”

The event is called ‘Checkmate Covid’ and is being organised to help raise fund for chess community members who have been dealing with the virus. It is said to be held on June 13 and will reportedly feature a slew of celebrities playing the game against Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is looking forward to the release of his epic period drama Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ award-winning Forrest Gump. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.