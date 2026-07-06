Aamir Khan wears anklets with dhoti, seen barefoot after wedding with Gauri Spratt. Watch

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 5, surrounded by their families and a close circle of friends at the actor’s Mumbai residence. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnised their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. The wedding was kept low-key, with only loved ones in attendance. Soon after the wedding, videos of Aamir’s first appearance surfaced online, quickly going viral across social media platforms.

Dressed in a simple white dhoti-kurta, the actor stepped outside to personally see off his wedding guests. Walking barefoot with folded hands, Aamir greeted everyone warmly, posed for photographs and thanked guests before they left.

His humble gesture won over fans, with many praising the superstar for keeping the celebrations elegant and understated despite the high-profile occasion.

Aamir wore a simple white traditional outfit accented with a bronze brooch, while Gauri opted for an elegant beige ensemble featuring intricate detailing. She completed her look with a neatly braided hairstyle.

While Aamir’s simplicity became a major talking point, eagle-eyed fans also noticed a striking detail in his wedding look, a thick silver anklet worn on his right foot. The piece of jewellery sparked soon became one of the most talked-about elements of Aamir’s appearance, adding another memorable detail to the actor’s intimate wedding celebration.

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Ahead of the ceremony, Aamir had shared that it would be a “very small” wedding and had requested fans and the media to bless the couple on their special day.

A few inside videos and photos from the festivities also surfaced online, showing the couple dancing and taking part in traditional wedding rituals. One of the clips, shared by former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, captures Khan and Spratt enjoying the celebrations with their loved ones. Another video shows Spratt sharing her vows, calling Khan her “protector” and “shelter.”

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The private celebration was attended by family members. Aamir’s children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were present, as was Gauri’s son, making it a close-knit family affair.

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Ahead of the ceremony, Ira and Junaid were seen arriving at Aamir’s residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who directed Aamir in Lagaan, was among the guests. Actors Elli AvrRam and Vir Das, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, actor Rhea Chakraborty and politician Raj Thackeray also attended the celebrations.

Aamir’s Mumbai residence was decorated with festive lights and floral arrangements for the occasion. Preparations had been underway throughout the weekend, with workers making final arrangements despite intermittent rain in the city.

The wedding marks a new chapter in Aamir’s personal life. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira, before the couple separated in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they announced their separation in 2021 after 16 years of marriage. The former couple continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir publicly introduced Gauri Spratt as his partner during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year.