Aamir Khan watches Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari at a cinema hall

Aamir Khan watched Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari at PVR Juhu. (Photos: PVR and Zee Studios)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday stepped out to watch Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari at a theatre. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is one of the major movies to hit screens post the reopening of cinema halls.

Aamir had earlier tweeted that he was on his way to the theatre. He wrote, “On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long!”

Here are photos of Aamir Khan at PVR Juhu, Mumbai:

Aamir Khan snapped at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. (Photo: PVR) Aamir Khan snapped at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. (Photo: PVR)

Aamir Khan posed with the staff of PVR Juhu. (Photo: PVR) Aamir Khan posed with the staff of PVR Juhu. (Photo: PVR)

Aamir Khan kept his mask on throughout the screening of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. (Photo: PVR) Aamir Khan kept his mask on throughout the screening of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. (Photo: PVR)

On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long ! — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 17, 2020

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave one and a half stars to Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. In her review, she wrote, “Is the film meant to be a social commentary on the tensions between north Indian ‘interlopers’ and Bombay locals? The hostility was real, and still exists. But are we meant to laugh when it is alluded to in this clunky manner? So many good artists are laid to waste in the process: it’s not just the wonderful Bajpayee who so rarely gets to do a light-hearted caper that the film does injustice to, even the seasoned Kapoor and Pilgaonkar, and Manoj and Seema, are wasted.”

Hollywood star Tom Cruise had in August watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet at a theatre. He later shared his love for the film and the big screen experience. The actor posted a clip on social media where we saw him posing in front of Tenet’s poster. He said to the camera, “Here we are, back to the movies.” Post the screening, Tom gave a standing ovation and clapped whilst saying, “Great to be back in a movie theater everybody.” When someone asked if he liked the film, Cruise replied, “I loved it.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd