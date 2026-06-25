Aamir Khan was thrown out of class for wearing shorts, he quit college: Vindu Dara Singh

Actor Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood. His precision towards his craft, his discipline towards acting, have gotten Aamir this tag. But turns out the actor has his share of crazy moments during his college days. Recently, actor Vindu Dara Singh spoke about his friendship with Aamir and Salman Khan. He even recalled an incident about Aamir from their college days and revealed how the Lagaan actor was thrown out of class due to his fashion choices.
Vindu Dara Singh reveals Aamir Khan was thrown out of class
Sharing an anecdote from their college days in a chat with Kadak, Vindu Dara Singh revealed, “Aamir and I were in the same college. Once during the rains, Aamir Khan came to college wearing shorts and slippers. We were all scandalized seeing him that way. I asked him why he dressed like that, and he said, ‘Every day we get wet due to rain, so I decided to come in shorts today.’ The entire college was shocked. When the teacher came to the class, he asked Aamir, ‘What are you wearing?’ Aamir explained that he chose this outfit due to the rain, and he later asked Aamir to get out of the class. After that, Aamir left college for good and started assisting Mansoor Ali Khan, and later did films and reached greater heights. While education is important, sometimes, a person reaches their destination faster after leaving education behind.”
Aamir Khan, who was an alumnus of Narsee Monjee College, finished his 12th grade and dropped out to pursue filmmaking. Back in 2009, Aamir Khan had told IANS how he would often get punished in school. He had shared, “When in school, kneeling in front of the principal’s office was a regular feature. I have also been caned a couple of times. It is strange that when you get caned, you don’t realise the pain instantly, but after two seconds it shoots so badly… It’s awful. I used to be more interested in sports and hence used to always forget doing my homework. Also, poor marks used to create problems for me. I used to get scolded very often.”
“My education has only been till 12th standard because after that, I got into films. Even while in college for my 11th and 12th, I used to hardly attend classes because I was always busy with dramatics. Because of this, I didn’t have a very rocking college life. But during the shoot of 3 Idiots, I lived the moments of a student’s life and enjoyed the way students do,” Aamir had said.
Deven Bhojani on Aamir Khan
Otherwise known to be a serious actor, Aamir has had his share of fun while filmmaking, too. During a conversation with SCREEN in April, actor Deven Bhojani recalled, “I had joined Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar as an actor. Aamir Khan has been my very good friend since college. Aamir told me that, ‘You are such a good actor, you should also assist someone and get technical knowledge. It will help you as an actor to understand position and light.’ So I started assisting Mansoor Khan on the same film; parts of Jo Jeeta had to be re-shot from scratch, so I joined him then. Working with Aamir Khan on Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was fun, since we are college friends, and we used to bond very well. As an assistant director, my job was to keep the continuity in check. So he would on purpose ask me what color socks he was wearing, then he would call his makeup man to cross-check when I would say he was not wearing socks. Then he would ask me if his sleeves were folded or open, and how many folds they had. So he would keep pulling my leg a lot.”
On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. As per reports, he will be next seen in a superhero project directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Other than this, Aamir will also be producing Batwaara 1947 and Ati Sundar. On the personal front, Aamir will be taking the plunge for the third time on 5th July. He will marry Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony in Mumbai.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More