Aamir Khan was thrown out of class for wearing shorts, he quit college: Vindu Dara Singh

Actor Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood. His precision towards his craft, his discipline towards acting, have gotten Aamir this tag. But turns out the actor has his share of crazy moments during his college days. Recently, actor Vindu Dara Singh spoke about his friendship with Aamir and Salman Khan. He even recalled an incident about Aamir from their college days and revealed how the Lagaan actor was thrown out of class due to his fashion choices.

Vindu Dara Singh reveals Aamir Khan was thrown out of class

Sharing an anecdote from their college days in a chat with Kadak, Vindu Dara Singh revealed, “Aamir and I were in the same college. Once during the rains, Aamir Khan came to college wearing shorts and slippers. We were all scandalized seeing him that way. I asked him why he dressed like that, and he said, ‘Every day we get wet due to rain, so I decided to come in shorts today.’ The entire college was shocked. When the teacher came to the class, he asked Aamir, ‘What are you wearing?’ Aamir explained that he chose this outfit due to the rain, and he later asked Aamir to get out of the class. After that, Aamir left college for good and started assisting Mansoor Ali Khan, and later did films and reached greater heights. While education is important, sometimes, a person reaches their destination faster after leaving education behind.”