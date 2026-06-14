Aamir Khan was fined for tardiness on Lagaan set, bus left without him: Raghubir Yadav

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Oscar-nominated sports drama Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, has completed 25 years since its release. Set in 1893 during British colonial rule, the film was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore and went on to earn Rs 66 crore at the box office. On the occasion of its silver jubilee, Raghubir Yadav, who played Bhura in the film, spoke exclusively to SCREEN and recalled some of his fondest memories from the shoot.

Lagaan was filmed in Gujarat’s Kutch district, known for its extreme heat. When asked about his first memory from the film’s shoot, Raghubir Yadav shared, “I am able to remember the heat as the very first thing. We were there for around 6 months, from January to June. We got so tanned while shooting the film. Secondly, I am also reminded of how it never felt like we were shooting a movie. We all were like a family, Aamir Khan had gathered us all together. You see such a bond very less now. There was no big or small, everyone was an equal on that set.”