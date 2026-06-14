Aamir Khan was fined for tardiness on Lagaan set, bus left without him: Raghubir Yadav

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Oscar-nominated sports drama Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, has completed 25 years since its release. Set in 1893 during British colonial rule, the film was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore and went on to earn Rs 66 crore at the box office. On the occasion of its silver jubilee, Raghubir Yadav, who played Bhura in the film, spoke exclusively to SCREEN and recalled some of his fondest memories from the shoot.
Lagaan was filmed in Gujarat’s Kutch district, known for its extreme heat. When asked about his first memory from the film’s shoot, Raghubir Yadav shared, “I am able to remember the heat as the very first thing. We were there for around 6 months, from January to June. We got so tanned while shooting the film. Secondly, I am also reminded of how it never felt like we were shooting a movie. We all were like a family, Aamir Khan had gathered us all together. You see such a bond very less now. There was no big or small, everyone was an equal on that set.”
‘The bus left without Aamir’
The veteran actor revealed that discipline was strictly enforced on the sets of Lagaan, with everyone required to eat, work, and travel by bus at fixed times every day. “We used to wake up and leave by 4 am. Our bus had a fixed timing. Whoever wasn’t able to take the bus, had to come one way or the other. The bus never waited for anyone, it used to leave on time. Once Aamir Khan also got late, the rule was the same for all of us, no special treatment. The bus left and then he took a favour from cameraman Anil later on, and came with him on his vehicle,” he said.
In an earlier interview, director Ashutosh Gowariker revealed that if anyone came late on the sets of Lagaan, they had to pay a fine. Did he ever pay the late fee? “No, I was saved. Aamir Khan par laga hoga fine (he must have gotten fined). Kuch toh kaata jaata tha (a little amount was deducted I think). Maybe Rs 500, nothing more than that. But, the aim of that rule was to make people feel ashamed, because everyone then was aware that this person was late,” Raghubir replied.
Emergency appendix surgery during Lagaan shoot
In Lagaan, Raghubir Yadav essayed the role of Bhura, a farmer from the village of Champaner, who joins Bhuvan’s (Aamir Khan) cricket team to defeat the British. During the chat, Raghubir also opened up about his emergency appendix surgery while filming the period drama. “I got food poisoning there. There was a doctor on standby for our unit and he removed my appendix. The doctor had a new medical instrument and he claimed that it would solve the problem within 15 minutes. He wanted to flaunt it, but he wasn’t able to do it even after cutting three holes in my stomach,” he shared.
The 68-year-old continued, “The entire Lagaan team was watching it on the monitor as he explained the process. He then put one more cut of around 4-5 inches and then removed my appendix. For a moment, the doctor said that I should be taken to Bonbay for the procedure. Aamir denied and asked him to do it here only. After that, I was in a bad condition for around 4-5 days. In the ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ song shot, I was just lying on the cot. It took good 15-20 days for me to feel better. Lagaan is still in my body, my stomach. I still remember the film when I see that scar.”
Navya Kharbanda is an Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Commentator at The Indian Express, where she specializes in bridging the gap between classic Bollywood heritage and contemporary Gen-Z perspectives. Her work is characterized by a blend of nostalgia-driven analysis and on-the-ground reporting from major film festivals and industry events.
Experience & Professional Background
Navya is a prominent voice on The Indian Express entertainment desk, known for her ability to secure candid interviews with both legendary veterans and rising stars. Her career highlights include:
The Indian Express: Covers a wide range of topics from high-stakes box office analysis to in-depth celebrity profiles. She is a regular at major events like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
SCREEN Interviews: Navya has conducted a series of "exclusive conversations" for SCREEN, featuring industry stalwarts like Anupam Kher, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Suhasini Maniratnam.
Archival Reporting: She is noted for her sensitive handling of archival interviews and retrospectives, recently covering the legacy of late superstar Dharmendra and the career reflections of the late Satish Shah.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Navya’s beat is uniquely defined by her "Gen-Z Revisit" series, where she re-evaluates cult classics through a modern lens. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Retrospectives: Analyzing 80s and 90s landmarks like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Mohabbatein to explore how themes of romance and rebellion resonate with today’s youth.
Industry Insights: Tracking the career resurgences of actors (e.g., Akshaye Khanna) and the evolving dynamics of film production and distribution in the OTT era.
On-Set Dynamics: Reporting on behind-the-scenes stories from major productions, ranging from the technical challenges of Mirzapur: The Film to the work ethics of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan.
South Indian Cinema: Expanding her coverage to include the impact of regional icons and the rise of pan-Indian fantasy epics like Magadheera.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Navya Kharbanda has established her authority by consistently providing "Journalism of Courage" in the entertainment sphere. Whether she is interrogating the sexism in patriarchal classics or reporting on the fair-pay debates at international film festivals, her work prioritizes factual accuracy and critical objectivity. Her ability to synthesize deep industry history with modern audience trends makes her a trusted source for readers seeking both entertainment news and thoughtful cultural commentary. ... Read More