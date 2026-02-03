Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh’s West Bengal home, flies kite with him days after singer’s playback exit. Watch

Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh’s Bengal home days after the singer quit playback singing, flies a kite while reportedly collaborating with him during a two-day Jiaganj trip.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 3, 2026
Aamir Khan and Arijit SinghAamir Khan visits Arijit's hometown. (Photo: X/Abir Ghosal, Instagram/Arijit Singh)
It was only a few days ago that Arijit Singh shocked fans and the Hindi film industry by announcing his decision to step away from playback singing. Now, Aamir Khan has visited the singer’s hometown of Jiaganj in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The unexpected meeting, which took place on Monday, quickly drew attention as visuals of the actor’s arrival began circulating widely on the internet.

Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh

In one of the videos, Aamir Khan is seen stepping out of his car and waving at photographers. Another video shows the actor seated inside his vehicle as shutterbugs crowd around.

The actor was also seen flying a kite at Arijit Singh’s residence in Jiaganj.

Many believe the Laal Singh Chaddha actor may have met Arijit Singh to discuss his sudden decision to quit playback singing. There are also reports that Aamir is on a two-day trip to Jiaganj, where he is believed to be collaborating with the singer. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side.

Arijit has been the voice behind several iconic songs in Aamir Khan’s films, from Naina in Dangal to Tere Hawaale and Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s request to Arijit Singh

Just days before Aamir’s visit, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj had also reacted emotionally to Arijit’s announcement. Vishal shared a video on Instagram featuring the two jamming together on a song from his upcoming film O Romeo.

In the clip, the director sings a scratch version while Arijit, who is recording the video, hums along. He wrote in the caption, “Hey Arijit.. Till a few days back while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video) I didn’t know that this will be my one of the last film song with you. This is unfair.. #TakeBackYourSanyaas Its unacceptable.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vishal Bhardwaj (@vishalrbhardwaj)

Arijit Singh’s announcement

Arijit Singh’s announcement itself came as a shock to millions. On January 27, the singer took to social media to share a message with his fans. Thanking listeners for years of unwavering support, he revealed that he would not be taking on any new assignments as a playback singer.

He wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,”

Reasons behind stepping away from playback singing

Soon after, posts believed to be from Arijit’s personal X account began circulating, where he opened up about the reasons behind his decision. Responding to fans, the 38-year-old clarified that his choice was neither impulsive nor driven by a single incident. He explained that multiple reasons had led him here and that he had been contemplating this step for a long time before finally finding the courage to act.

The singer also shared, “One of the reasons is simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”

He also spoke about making room for new voices, saying he looks forward to hearing fresh talent emerge and inspire him in return.

What’s next for Arijit Singh

Arijit reassured fans that music will continue to define his life. He revealed plans to create his own music and share it when the time feels right. The singer also expressed a strong desire to return to Indian classical music.

