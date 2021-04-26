Aamir Khan Upcoming Movies 2021: Release Date, Cast, Trailer

Aamir Khan has been away from screens for quite some time now. His last big release was Thugs of Hindostan, which was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It also featured actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Ronit Roy among others. The film failed to impress the audience and was declared a flop. But, Khan took full responsibility for the film’s failure.

Speaking at the award ceremony of Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest in 2018, the actor had said, “I take full responsibility for Thugs not working with the audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility of that. You can be sure we tried our level best. We didn’t leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong.”

Now, after three years of Thugs of Hindostan’s release, Aamir Khan, also addressed as Mr Perfectionist by his fans, is looking forward to his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, it is a remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump.

Here’s a list of Aamir Khan’s upcoming films:

Movie Name Release Date Cast Director Producers Laal Singh Chaddha Christmas Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Advait Chandan Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Radhika Chaudhari

Laal Singh Chaddha

On his 54th birthday in 2019, Aamir Khan announced he is remaking Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump under the direction of Advait Chandan. Based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom, Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth. It won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing.

Besides Aamir, Laal Singh Chadha features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The film was also set to feature Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, but due to the pandemic, he had to opt out from the film.

Like in his every film, 56-year-old actor Aamir Khan underwent some strenuous training as he had to shed 20 kgs for his role. He has also sported a turban for the movie. The film, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, got delayed by a year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Now, the movie is expected to hit theatres in December.

While Aamir’s fans were waiting for Laal Singh Chaddha to release in cinema halls, the actor treated them to a special song. He featured alongside Elli AvrRam in the song “Har Funn Maula” from 2021 film Koi Jaane Na. He shared a sizzling chemistry with Elli in the cabaret number. The actor agreed to feature in the special song to support his friend Amin Hajee.