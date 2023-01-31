Aamir Khan turns photographer as he clicks mother, sister Nikhat’s photo with Salman Khan

It’s no more a secret that Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde played a part in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. She had a cameo in the film, where she even shared screen space with SRK. Salman Khan recently met Aamir’s mother, Nikhat, and also got clicked with them. As she shared photos of their meeting on Instagram, fans were quick to ask about Aamir Khan’s whereabouts. Now, in another post, Nikhat revealed that it was Aamir who turned photographer for them.

Sharing a monochrome photo of Aamir taking the family photo with his mobile phone, she wrote, “For those who were missing Aamir .” In the film, Nikhat plays the Afghan woman who gives Pathaan his name after he saves their village. The actor also appears towards the end of the film, as a part of Pathaan’s Afghan ‘family’.

Fans did not leave a chance to drop cheeky comments, as one of her followers wrote, “Nice click! And who clicked Aamir clicking the group photo? .” Another follower requested an Anzaaz Apna Apna reunion, as they wrote, “Thanq Mam ! Ek Sath Wala Bhi with Amar Prem”, while another wished, ‘We want all three Khans”. A comment on the post also read, “Oh so cute. Aamir Sir, the cameraman. Love you Aamir Sir! Love your family. You are pride of our nation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhat Hegde (@nikhat3628)

Coming to Pathaan, the actioner continues to break records at the box office. According to a Box Office India report, the film earned Rs 25 crore nett on its sixth day in the theaters. This brings the total domestic collection of the film to somewhere around Rs 295 crore. By the end of its seventh day in the theaters, Pathaan will easily cross the milestone of Rs 300 crore domestically. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Not just in India, fans are in a ‘never underestimate Shah Rukh Khan’ mood globally as well. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Pathaan has earned $25.40 million (Rs. 207 cr) at the overseas box office. The film passed the Rs 500 crore mark globally on Sunday.