Aamir Khan to star in Forrest Gump remake

Superstar Aamir Khan, on the occasion of his 54th birthday, announced he is remaking Hollywood actor Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump. Titled Laal Singh Chadha, the film will be directed by Advait Chandan.

Advait made his directorial debut with Aamir’s production venture Secret Superstar in 2015. He was the star’s manager before turning a film director.

“I have an announcement for my fans and media. I have finalised my next film and it is titled Laal Singh Chadha. It is a remake of American film Forrest Gump. It is being made by Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan Productions. Advait Chandan will direct it. We have bought the rights from Paramount Pictures,” he told reporters.

Aamir Khan also shared he will be wearing a turban and his role requires him to shed 20 kilos. The actor added that he has already started the preparation which will last for six months.

The film will go on floors in September and should release sometime next year.

“I have always liked Forrest Gump. It is a wonderful story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family,” Aamir added.

Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao, who was also present at the press meet, revealed the actor’s diet for the role.

“He has adapted to this diet faster than he did during Dangal. He started the process last week and he has lost a few kilos. And it is such a tasty, healthy diet. I am very happy. Everyone feels like taking it up,” she said.

Based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom, Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth.

Besides Tom Hanks in an Academy-winning performance, the film also starred Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field.

Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing.