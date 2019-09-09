Aamir Khan to star in Subhash Kapoor’s Mogul, maintains that he ‘fully supports #MeToo movement’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Monday confirmed that he will be playing Gulshan Kumar in the film Mogul. The biopic will be directed by Subhash Kapoor, who was dropped from the project in the wake of the #MeToo movement. At that time, Aamir had released a statement saying that he would no longer be associated with Subhash in any capacity. However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he has had a change of heart. He also added that despite what his move might suggest, he still supports the #MeToo movement.

Aamir Khan said, “Of course I fully support the MeToo movement. And I urge women who have complaints to formally lodge them with their ICC (Internal Complaints Committee), which every organisation must mandatorily have. Just to clarify, the case of Mr Kapoor was not a case of workplace misconduct, hence could not be investigated by an ICC.”

Saying that he is not worried about detractors, Aamir stated, “I am just doing what my heart says is right, and what my conscience tells me is right. At that time I felt that was the right step to take, so I took that. Today I feel differently. I am going with my heart. Perhaps some people will be critical of my decision. But I have to live with my own conscience.”

The actor also clarified that he spoke with several women who had worked with Subhash Kapoor Kapoor before he decided to return to the project.

“We decided to meet a lot of women who had worked with Mr Kapoor. This was to just get an idea and verify it for ourselves, that are other women also uncomfortable with him? We spoke with around 10-12 women who had worked with him. Heads of Department, assistant directors, costume assistants, etc. What we found is that all of them spoke very highly of him. Not only did they not feel any discomfort with him, but rather they went out of their way to praise him. Mind you, both Kiran and I are fully aware that these particular women may have had a very good experience working with Mr Kapoor, but that does not mean that he could not have misbehaved with some other woman. However, I cannot deny that this interaction with women who had worked with him, did give us comfort,” Aamir told HT.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan was not the first choice to play Gulshan Kumar in Mogul. The role had been offered to Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and even Kapil Sharma by Aamir, who is co-producing the movie. However, when nothing worked out, the job fell into Aamir’s lap.

Mogul will go on floors after Aamir wraps up Lal Singh Chaddha.