scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Must Read

Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, will release on August 11 in theatres.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2022 6:23:36 pm
laal singh chaddhaPoster of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is eagerly awaiting the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. Ahead of the release of the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, Aamir has decided to launch a podcast as part of the film’s promotional campaign.

Called Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, this will be Aamir’s first ever podcast in his illustrious and decades-long career.

Also Read |‘Why is no Bollywood film pan-Indian?’: Siddharth on ‘othering’ of non-Hindi films

On the podcast, Aamir Khan will sit down with the makers and share some interesting anecdotes about the making of the movie. The first episode of the podcast is expected to be released on May 5, and will be available on Saavn, RedFM and the YouTube channel of T-Series.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Laal Singh Chaddha is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. The Advait Chandan directorial, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, will release on August 11 in theatres.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Why online gaming could now attract a higher GST of 28%Premium
Explained: Why online gaming could now attract a higher GST of 28%
Explained: What is the ED case against Xiaomi India?Premium
Explained: What is the ED case against Xiaomi India?
From free power to 26k jobs to anti-graft helpline: but for some bumps, P...Premium
From free power to 26k jobs to anti-graft helpline: but for some bumps, P...
In Bengal’s lone CPM-led civic body, lessons in practical politicsPremium
In Bengal’s lone CPM-led civic body, lessons in practical politics
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Entertainment

Best of Express

Must Read

May 03: Latest News