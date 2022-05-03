Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is eagerly awaiting the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. Ahead of the release of the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, Aamir has decided to launch a podcast as part of the film’s promotional campaign.

Called Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, this will be Aamir’s first ever podcast in his illustrious and decades-long career.

On the podcast, Aamir Khan will sit down with the makers and share some interesting anecdotes about the making of the movie. The first episode of the podcast is expected to be released on May 5, and will be available on Saavn, RedFM and the YouTube channel of T-Series.

Laal Singh Chaddha is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. The Advait Chandan directorial, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, will release on August 11 in theatres.