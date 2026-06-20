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Aamir Khan reveals plans for registered marriage with Gauri Spratt: ‘Want to keep it basic’
Aamir Khan says his July 5 wedding to Gauri Spratt will be a simple registered marriage at home with family and close friends.
Aamir Khan has shared details about his upcoming wedding to partner Gauri Spratt, revealing that the couple has opted for a simple registered marriage instead of a grand celebration. The actor, who had earlier confirmed that he and Gauri will tie the knot on July 5, said the ceremony will take place at home and will be attended only by family members and a small circle of close friends.
“It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic,” Aamir told Deccan Chronicle.
While the guest list remains under wraps, it is unclear whether some of Aamir’s closest friends from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood colleagues, will be part of the celebrations.
Aamir Khan on taking the next step with Gauri Spratt
Aamir first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during celebrations around his 60th birthday earlier this year, officially confirming their relationship.
The actor later opened up about their decision to get married, saying the couple now feels ready to take their relationship forward.
“Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level,” Khan said in an earlier interview with Variety India.
He added that he already considers himself deeply committed to Gauri and sees the wedding as a natural progression of their relationship.
“I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her,” he said.
In another interview, Aamir also confirmed the wedding date, saying, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”
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Who is Gauri Spratt?
Gauri Spratt is based in Bengaluru and is associated with the wellness and beauty industry. She is the granddaughter of Philip Spratt, a British-born Communist who came to India in the 1920s and later became involved in India’s freedom movement.
She also has a seven-year-old son, Quinn, from her previous marriage.
Aamir Khan’s previous marriages
This will be Aamir’s third marriage. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The former couple later separated but have remained on cordial terms.
Aamir later married filmmaker Kiran Rao. Although they announced their separation after 16 years of marriage, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad.
Aamir takes a break before returning for 3 Idiots 2
With the wedding around the corner, Aamir has temporarily stepped away from work commitments. However, the actor is expected to return to the camera soon for Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots 2, a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster in which he played Ranchhoddas “Rancho” Shamaldas.
While remaining tight-lipped about the storyline, Aamir hinted that the characters have naturally evolved since audiences last saw them.
“I don’t know what Raju (Hirani) has planned. But yes all of us in the film have moved on in life, naturally! I was much younger back then,” Aamir told Deccan Chronicle.
The sequel is expected to feature Rancho as a married man navigating a midlife crisis, a significant shift from the carefree engineering student seen in the original film.
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