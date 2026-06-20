Aamir Khan reveals plans for registered marriage with Gauri Spratt: ‘Want to keep it basic’

Aamir Khan has shared details about his upcoming wedding to partner Gauri Spratt, revealing that the couple has opted for a simple registered marriage instead of a grand celebration. The actor, who had earlier confirmed that he and Gauri will tie the knot on July 5, said the ceremony will take place at home and will be attended only by family members and a small circle of close friends.

“It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic,” Aamir told Deccan Chronicle.

While the guest list remains under wraps, it is unclear whether some of Aamir’s closest friends from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood colleagues, will be part of the celebrations.