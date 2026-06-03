Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5 in intimate ceremony

Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt are all set to marry on July 5 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Written by: Devansh Sharma
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 04:37 PM IST
Aamir KhanAamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt in July.
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