Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5 in intimate ceremony

Aamir Khan is all set to marry for the third time this year. The actor will tie the knot with Gauri Spratt, whom he has been dating for over two years now. The couple, who has been living together for over a year now, will marry in an intimate ceremony on July 5, with both their families present for the special occasion, confirm sources.

Aamir and Gauri began dating in early 2024, after they met in Bengaluru through his cousin Nuzhat Khan. Aamir officially introduced her as his “partner” around his 60th birthday. Gauri, who was working with a salon chain in Bengaluru, now works with Aamir’s banner Aamir Khan Productions.

Aamir admitted that he feels “stable” with Gauri. He was previously married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad. The two were married for 16 years, from 2005 till 2021. Prior to that, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta, from 1986 till 2001. They have two kids — entrepreneur Ira Khan and actor Junaid Khan. Gauri also has a son from her previous marriage.

The ceremony is expected to take place at Aamir’s residence. No large public celebration is planned. While the final guest list remains under wraps, reports suggest that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could attend the ceremony if their schedules permit.

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A friendship that turned into love

Although Aamir publicly introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in 2025, their association goes back decades. The two reportedly knew each other for nearly 25 years before they eventually began dating.

Gauri is the mother of a seven-year-old son, Quinn, from a previous marriage. She also comes from a distinguished family background. Her grandfather, Philip Spratt, was a British-born Communist who came to India in the 1920s and later participated in the country’s freedom movement.

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Since making their relationship official, Gauri has frequently accompanied Aamir at public appearances and industry events.

Aamir Khan on his relationship with Gauri

Aamir has spoken openly about the happiness and stability he has found with Gauri.

Aamir had earlier told SCREEN in an exclusive interview, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether it’s, whether we formalize it or not is something that I will decide as we go along.”

Aamir Khan’s previous marriages

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986 when he was 21 years old. The couple had two children together, daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. After 16 years of marriage, they separated in 2002.

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The actor later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy before announcing their separation in 2021.

Despite both marriages ending in divorce, Aamir has maintained a warm relationship with both Reena and Kiran. The three are often seen together during family gatherings, festivals and important occasions, while continuing to co-parent their children.