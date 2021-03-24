Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19, in self-quarantine

Actor Aamir Khan is the latest celeb to test positive for the coronavirus. The actor is currently working on his film Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

Spokesperson of Aamir Khan confirmed, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive earlier this month.

The news comes as the number of the coronavirus cases are on the rise in India, with Maharashtra leading the tally. The state government has also put a ban on Holi revelry, with the BMC banning all private (inside housing societies) and public Holi celebrations on Holika Dahan and Rang Panchami.