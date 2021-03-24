scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Latest news

Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19, in self-quarantine

After testing positive for COVID-19, Aamir Khan has self quarantined himself at him home in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor's spokesperson said that he is "following all the protocols and he’s doing fine."

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 24, 2021 12:41:28 pm
Actor Aamir Khan tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Actor Aamir Khan is the latest celeb to test positive for the coronavirus. The actor is currently working on his film Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

Spokesperson of Aamir Khan confirmed, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive earlier this month.

Also read |One year since India’s Covid-19 lockdown: how many cases and deaths did it prevent?

The news comes as the number of the coronavirus cases are on the rise in India, with Maharashtra leading the tally. The state government has also put a ban on Holi revelry, with the BMC banning all private (inside housing societies) and public Holi celebrations on Holika Dahan and Rang Panchami.

