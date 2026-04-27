Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aamir Khan tears up watching son Junaid’s Ek Din, calls Sai Pallavi India’s ‘best actress’. Watch
Actor Aamir Khan recently got emotional while watching his son Junaid Khan's film Ek Din. At the event, he also called Sai Pallavi the 'best actress'.
Actor-producer Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is gearing up for his upcoming release, Ek Din, opposite Sai Pallavi. The makers of the film recently hosted a musical event for the film, titled ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’, in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of Aamir getting overwhelmed at the event have been going viral on social media. While speaking about their performances, he praised Sai, who is making her Hindi debut with his son, calling her the ‘best actress’ in the country today’.
In a clip circulating on social media, Aamir Khan can be seen getting teary eyed, while seated at the musical event. The actor was seen smiling and talking to Sai Pallavi as he wiped tears from his eyes. Later on, Junaid was also seen speaking to him briefly. The moment instantly went viral on the internet, with fans pointing out a father’s pride after watching his son’s performance.
ALSO READ | Not just a debut: Why Sai Pallavi’s entry into Bollywood is actually a takeover a decade in the making
In another video from the event, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor applauded Sai and called her “the best actress we have in our country today.” Aamir added a joke with a smile, “Junaid ne bhi acha khasa kaam kiya hai (Junaid has also done quite a good job).” The 61-year-old also took the stage to sing a song from Ek Din.
About Ek Din
Ek Din is a romantic drama, helmed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The trailer of the upcoming movie was revealed on Thursday, featuring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan as lead stars. The story is about an introverted lover Junaid, who is shy to express feelings for his office colleague, Sai. But, the plot turns around when she meets with an accident in Japan and suffers from Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), remembering only Junaid, who had saved her life.
Ek Din will reunite Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan as co-producers after several years. They earlier worked together on classic hits such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05