Aamir Khan tears up watching son Junaid’s Ek Din, calls Sai Pallavi India’s ‘best actress’. Watch

Actor-producer Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is gearing up for his upcoming release, Ek Din, opposite Sai Pallavi. The makers of the film recently hosted a musical event for the film, titled ‘Ek Din Ki Mehfil’, in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of Aamir getting overwhelmed at the event have been going viral on social media. While speaking about their performances, he praised Sai, who is making her Hindi debut with his son, calling her the ‘best actress’ in the country today’.

In a clip circulating on social media, Aamir Khan can be seen getting teary eyed, while seated at the musical event. The actor was seen smiling and talking to Sai Pallavi as he wiped tears from his eyes. Later on, Junaid was also seen speaking to him briefly. The moment instantly went viral on the internet, with fans pointing out a father’s pride after watching his son’s performance.