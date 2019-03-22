Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/aamir-khan-sunny-leone-katrina-kaif-social-media-photos-5638228/

Have you seen these photos of Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif?

Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon and Karan Johar among others shared photos on their social media accounts.

Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone, Katrina Kaif, social media photos
Sunny Leone shared a click of her family as they wished all a Happy Holi. (Photo: Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone, Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

From Holi celebration photos of Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and Sunny Leone and to Aamir Khan’s click with his wife, scroll to see all photos shared by Bollywood stars on social media.

aamir khan
(Photo: Aamir Khan/ Instagram)

Sharing this photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “The cutest in the world… mazi baiko ❤.”

Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal, parents
(Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

Varun Dhawan shared a click with girlfriend Natasha Dalal on his Instagram story on Holi. His parents were also seen in a click.

katrina kaif
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

This is how Katrina Kaif wished a Happy Holi to everyone.

Advertising
sunny leone
(Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Sunny Leone wrote, “Happy Holi from the Weber’s!!”

kriti sanon
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

“Some people just have a very warm positive energy..you just meet them and you feel lighter without saying a word..He’s definitely one of them! ✨✨Such an honour to be choreographed by the one and only Shiamak Sir once again for #filmfareawards2019 ❤️🌸🦋💃🏻 @shiamakofficial,” Kriti Sanon wrote sharing the photo.

karan johar
(Photo: Karan Johar/ Instagram)

Sharing the poster, Karan Johar wrote, “A proud film! A proud feeling!!! Anurag Singh’s #kesari is applauded and loved! 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 @akshaykumar stands tall !!!!”.

Shraddha Kapoor
(Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture on her social media account.

Ishaan Khatter
(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/ Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter shared these fun clicks

Don't Miss
Before NZ shooting, visitors from India nearly doubled in four years
J-K: Soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Rajouri district

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 20: Kartik-Kriti starrer earns Rs 86.99 crore
2 Badla box office collection Day 14: Amitabh-Taapsee film earns Rs 67.32 crore
3 It has been more of playground for me: Fatima on Anurag Basu's next