Have you seen these photos of Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif?

From Holi celebration photos of Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and Sunny Leone and to Aamir Khan’s click with his wife, scroll to see all photos shared by Bollywood stars on social media.

Sharing this photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “The cutest in the world… mazi baiko ❤.”

Varun Dhawan shared a click with girlfriend Natasha Dalal on his Instagram story on Holi. His parents were also seen in a click.

This is how Katrina Kaif wished a Happy Holi to everyone.

Sharing the photo, Sunny Leone wrote, “Happy Holi from the Weber’s!!”

“Some people just have a very warm positive energy..you just meet them and you feel lighter without saying a word..He’s definitely one of them! ✨✨Such an honour to be choreographed by the one and only Shiamak Sir once again for #filmfareawards2019 ❤️🌸🦋💃🏻 @shiamakofficial,” Kriti Sanon wrote sharing the photo.

Sharing the poster, Karan Johar wrote, “A proud film! A proud feeling!!! Anurag Singh’s #kesari is applauded and loved! 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 @akshaykumar stands tall !!!!”.

Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture on her social media account.

Ishaan Khatter shared these fun clicks