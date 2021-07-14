Aamir Khan ‘strongly denies’ Laal Singh Chaddha crew littered in Ladakh: ‘Location is open for check anytime’

Aamir Khan has responded after the team of his upcoming production, Laal Singh Chaddha, were criticised for littering the shoot location in Ladakh. A video had alleged on Twitter that the crew of the film had left behind waste after shooting at Wakha village in Ladakh.

The Twitter user had posted a video as a proof to his allegation. The video, which was posted on July 8, soon went viral. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan and his team denied the allegations and mentioned that the production team followed strict cleanliness protocols in shooting spaces.

“To whomsoever it may concern: AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team which makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day, there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean or cleaner than we found it,” Aamir Khan Production’s statement read.

Quashing the allegations, the team ended the statement mentioning that the shoot locations are “open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like.”

Aamir Khan’s team had earlier told indianexpress.com that the first clip of the waste spread across an area was an “old video.” Aamir Khan is currently shooting for Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. The actor was joined by Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on the sets. Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, will mark Naga Chaitanya’s debut in Hindi films. The film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ blockbuster film Forrest Gump.

The film is scheduled to release this year.