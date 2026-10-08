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Aamir Khan stops dyeing hair at 61, appears at event in salt-pepper look: ‘Bore hogaya tha’. Watch
At a recent event, veteran actor Aamir Khan, 61, appeared in a salt-and-pepper hair look, and revealed that he has stopped dyeing his hair.
Aamir Khan’s latest appearance at an event has grabbed attention on the internet, as the veteran actor, 61, was in salt-and-pepper hair. His avatar stunned fans, leaving them curious about the sudden transformation. During a panel discussion at Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026 with Subhash Ghai in Mumbai, Aamir opened up about feeling ‘bored’ of dyeing his hair while Ghai joked that he might be preparing for his next film.
At the event, Aamir Khan was seen nailing a salt-and-pepper look. He opted for a floral print, button-down shirt paired with black pants and clear-frame glasses. When asked by the media about his look, he explained that the decision was not linked to any specific role. While stroking his hair, the actor said, “This look is nothing special, I just stopped dyeing my hair. Bahut bore horaha tha (it’s getting boring).”
However, filmmaker Subhash Ghai teased Aamir, claiming that the transformation might be for his next film. “You see, whenever you look at him with a different setup, you should understand that he’s studying a character,” he joked.
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Several pictures and videos from the press conference instantly went viral on social media, expressing shock over the 60-year-old actor’s natural hair look. “Aamir Khan sir looking like a proper 60-year-old man for the first time. It’s expected, but somehow it hurts…Our 90s stars are slowly becoming the memories we grew up with,” a fan tweeted on X, along with Aamir’s clip from the event.
In another video, Aamir Khan was seen responding to a journalist questioning if he will be seen soon in Andaz Apna Apna 2 or Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lala Amarnath biopic, Lalkaar. For Andaz Apna Apna 2, the actor admitted that he is also looking forward to the sequel of the cult classic drama, which also featured Salman Khan.
For Lalkaar, “Let’s see what happens. If we have an official announcement, I will tell you about the film…because every film is a process. And if you say something quickly, and if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t seem good. When things are ready, and they’re completely final, we will keep everything in front of you.”
Aamir was also asked about Sanjay Dutt receiving backlash over his controversial statement saying there’s ‘no peace in India’ for him. The actor shook his head to avoid the question.
On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, in 2025.
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