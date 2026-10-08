Aamir Khan stops dyeing hair at 61, appears at event in salt-pepper look: ‘Bore hogaya tha’. Watch

Aamir Khan’s latest appearance at an event has grabbed attention on the internet, as the veteran actor, 61, was in salt-and-pepper hair. His avatar stunned fans, leaving them curious about the sudden transformation. During a panel discussion at Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026 with Subhash Ghai in Mumbai, Aamir opened up about feeling ‘bored’ of dyeing his hair while Ghai joked that he might be preparing for his next film.

At the event, Aamir Khan was seen nailing a salt-and-pepper look. He opted for a floral print, button-down shirt paired with black pants and clear-frame glasses. When asked by the media about his look, he explained that the decision was not linked to any specific role. While stroking his hair, the actor said, “This look is nothing special, I just stopped dyeing my hair. Bahut bore horaha tha (it’s getting boring).”