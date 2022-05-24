Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer will release on this date

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year, and the audience will soon get to see the first trailer of the movie. In a new video shared on the social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir has announced that the trailer of his upcoming film will be released during the IPL final on May 29.

In the video, Aamir said that he will be a part of Byju’s Cricket Live on Star Sports India and Disney+ Hotstar from 6 pm onwards, and the trailer will be launched in the first innings during the second time out.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the video with the caption, “The #LaalSinghChaddha trailer will be launched on 29th of May in the most awaited T20 cricket final to be hosted by none other than #AamirKhan. The trailer will play in the first innings during the second time out, on @starsportsindia & @disneyplushotstar.”

Earlier, Aamir Khan had shared a podcast where he discussed the making of the film’s music. Composed by Pritam, a few tracks of the movie have already been released, but the audience is yet to see any visuals of the film.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump.