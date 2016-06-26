Aamir starrer Dangal script is outstanding, says Salman Khan

Salman Khan praises the script of dangal. Salman Khan praises the script of dangal.

Superstar Salman Khan sees no point of comparison between Sultan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal despite the similarity in their roles, and is all praise for the script of his friend’s upcoming film.

The two Khans will be seen as wrestlers in their respective films. There were reports that after watching the trailer of “Sultan”, Aamir felt “Dangal” would suffer.

“Aamir is scared? He is doing ‘Dangal’ and he is scared! Then why did he do ‘Dangal’? Why would Aamir be scared (of ‘Sultan’),” Salman said in an interview here.

“My film is different than his. Both of us knew that the two films are about wrestling. In that case, does it mean that if Shah Rukh Khan is doing a love story then I won’t do it? I have heard Aamir’s (film) script and it is outstanding,” the 50-year-old actor said.

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film “Sultan” centres around the life of a wrestler Sultan Ali Khan.

“Dangal” is the biopic of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir), who taught the sport to his daughters Babita Kumari

and Geeta.

“Sultan”, produced by Aditya Chopra, will arrive in theatres next month during Eid, while “Dangal” is set to

release in December this year.

The “Dabangg” star joked that if given a choice, he would have done “Dangal” as well.

“I would have done both the films. It would be ‘Sultan’ first and then ‘Sultan’s Dangal’,” he said in a lighter vein.

Salman revealed that he shared his “Sultan” trainer with Aamir to help him prepare for “Dangal”.

