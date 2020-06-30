Aamir Khan’s staff members test positive for coronavirus

Aamir Khan said he tested negative for coronavirus. Aamir Khan said he tested negative for coronavirus.

Aamir Khan’s staff members have been tested positive for coronavirus. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor confirmed the news on Tuesday and said those who tested positive were “immediately quarantined” in a medical facility.

Issuing an official statement, Aamir thanked BMC officials for their ‘prompt’ response in taking care of his staff. “Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society,” he said.

The actor also confirmed that other staff members and himself have tested negative for coronavirus and he is taking his mother for the test today. He shared, “The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”

Aamir Khan also expressed his gratitude towards the staff of Kokilaben Hospital for being “very caring and professional with the testing process.”

Read Aamir’s full statement below:

