Aamir Khan spotted at his casual best, fans congratulate him for ‘not hiding his white beard’

Aamir Khan on Tuesday night was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai’s Bandra. The actor, who wrapped up Laal Singh Chaddha last month, was seen sporting a new look. Aamir was seen in a white t-shirt, red shorts and Kolhapuri slippers. But what really stood out was Aamir’s white beard and grey hairdo.

Aamir Khan is dubbing for Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aamir Khan is dubbing for Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan showed off his white beard. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aamir Khan showed off his white beard. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In videos shared on various Instagram pages, Aamir Khan is seen showing a thumbs-up sign to the paparazzi stationed outside the dubbing studio. He is then seen taking his mask off to pose for pictures and smiled as the paps showered him with compliments. The paps are heard saying, “Nice look, sir,” and “Arre, waah”.

Fans of Mr Perfectionist lauded the actor for aging gracefully. A fan wrote on social media, “Glad he is not hiding his greys and white beard”. Another fan wrote, “He looks old, but he is my favourite”. Some fans also made fun of Aamir. A fan made a corny joke on the actor and wrote, “need waxing.”

Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindi remake of critically acclaimed Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. In the movie, Aamir will be donning several looks to showcase different phases of his character.

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It will hit theatres on February 14, 2022.