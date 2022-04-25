Aamir Khan sports a ‘Release Gogo’ t-shirt as he promises to reveal his new ‘kahani’

April 25, 2022 6:59:52 pm
Even as Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan awaits the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor has shared an exciting announcement on what seems like his next project.
The actor’s production house Aamir Khan Productions recently shared a video on social media. In the video, a casually dressed Aamir, who is seen playing table football, turns to the camera at one point and says in Hindi, “I have decided where I will narrate the kahani on 28th. I will narrate it on a radio station. It is a good place to share stories.”
#KyaHaiKahani pic.twitter.com/klLQa6ERi1
— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) April 25, 2022
While no further details have been shared about the upcoming film, fans are excited to see Aamir Khan return to the big screen with the upcoming Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Nag Chaitanya in pivotal roles.
Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-