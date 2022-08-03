When Aamir Khan spoke about ‘traumatic’ divorce with 1st wife Reena Dutta, her friendship with Kiran Rao: ‘They are both…’

Actor Aamir Khan will soon make an appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. While in the clips of the upcoming episode, Aamir is seen talking about having highest regards for ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, it was his conversation with Karan in the show last season that is still remembered.

Aamir had appeared alone in the Koffee With Karan season 6 where he spoke of the trauma that followed after the separation with Reena in 2002. The two have a son Junaid and daughter Ira together.

In the last season’s episode, Aamir said, “Reena and I were married for 16 long years. When we split up, it was traumatic for us and our families. We tried to deal with the situation as best as we could. Reena and I did not lose love or respect for each other post our split.”

The actor said that he has a lot of gratitude for Reena. “I thank Reena for giving me the opportunity to be in her life. She has enriched me in many ways. We were very young when we married. It did not mean that I lost respect for Reena, or for that matter, I lost my love for Reena. She is a really wonderful person. We were very young when we got married. I give a value to that and I’m glad that she does too,” Aamir said.

The actor also said that both Reena and Kiran have always been on good terms and he had no part to play in that. “Reena and Kiran are both warm and matured as people. I have not contributed anything to their friendship,” he said.

Aamir and Kiran met in 2005 on the sets of his film Lagaan. The two have a son Azad Rao Khan, who was conceived via IVF. They announced their separation last year. On the work-front, Aamir is busy promoting his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.