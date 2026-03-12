Aamir Khan believes his son Junaid has a ‘sharp sense of cinema, script’; reveals he has signed two more films despite previous box office failure

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is now gearing up for his third outing, Ek Din, which will also mark Sai Pallavi’s debut in Bollywood. Produced by Aamir’s production company, the film is inspired by the Thai film One Day. Aamir recently shared that he originally wanted Ek Din to be his son’s debut in the movies instead of Yash Raj Films’ Maharaj, according to a report by Variety India. The report further claimed that this couldn’t happen as Aamir’s own commitments took precedence, which led to Maharaj and Loveyapa releasing before Ek Din.

‘Junaid has a sharp sense of cinema’

In the same chat, Aamir also spoke about how he believes Junaid is very much like him, especially when it comes to his understanding of cinema. “As for Junaid, I think he’s just like me! He has a sharp sense of cinema, of script, of editing and he is quite strong-willed.” He added that Junaid makes his career decisions independently and does not consult him before signing films. “And one more thing. Junaid does not consult me about anything he takes on,” he said and added that Junaid has signed two more films, one of whcih is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film is Ekta is the third part of the Ragini MMS franchise, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. Junaid made his debut with Netflix’s Maharaj, and his second film was the theatrical release Loveyapa. Loveyapa flopped at the box office.