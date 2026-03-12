Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aamir Khan believes his son Junaid has a ‘sharp sense of cinema, script’; reveals he has signed two more films despite previous box office failure
Aamir Khan recently revealed that his son Junaid Khan’s sense of scripts is very much like his own, adding that he makes his career choices independently without consulting his father.
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is now gearing up for his third outing, Ek Din, which will also mark Sai Pallavi’s debut in Bollywood. Produced by Aamir’s production company, the film is inspired by the Thai film One Day. Aamir recently shared that he originally wanted Ek Din to be his son’s debut in the movies instead of Yash Raj Films’ Maharaj, according to a report by Variety India. The report further claimed that this couldn’t happen as Aamir’s own commitments took precedence, which led to Maharaj and Loveyapa releasing before Ek Din.
‘Junaid has a sharp sense of cinema’
In the same chat, Aamir also spoke about how he believes Junaid is very much like him, especially when it comes to his understanding of cinema. “As for Junaid, I think he’s just like me! He has a sharp sense of cinema, of script, of editing and he is quite strong-willed.” He added that Junaid makes his career decisions independently and does not consult him before signing films. “And one more thing. Junaid does not consult me about anything he takes on,” he said and added that Junaid has signed two more films, one of whcih is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film is Ekta is the third part of the Ragini MMS franchise, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. Junaid made his debut with Netflix’s Maharaj, and his second film was the theatrical release Loveyapa. Loveyapa flopped at the box office.
‘I can never beat Junaid in chess’
Aamir also recalled a personal anecdote about teaching Junaid how to play chess when he was a child. The actor, who has long been known to enjoy the game, said his son eventually surpassed him. “I taught Junaid how to play chess when he was just four years old. He first beat me when he was 18, a full 14 years later. Now, however hard I try, I can never beat him in the game! He always wins.”
While Aamir is now saying that he wanted Ek Din to be Junaid’s launch vehicle, he had previously spoken about why he would not launch his son in films. Back in 2024, while speaking to Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast, Aamir said, “As a son, you might feel, ‘Arey, aap mere liye film produce kar do,’ voh mujhse hoga nahin. Agar aapko kaam nahin aata to main aapke saath film produce nahi kar paunga. Main apni audience ko dhokha nahi de sakta hoon (As a son, you might feel that I should produce a film for you, but I won’t be able to do that. I can’t fool my audience).”
