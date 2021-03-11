Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is unrecognisable as he poses with father, sister Ira Khan. Watch

scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2021 10:28:38 am
Junaid Khan will soon be making his Bollywood debut.

Aamir Khan on Wednesday stepped out with his elder son and daughter, Junaid and Ira Khan for a meal. In the photos and videos, which have since then been circulated on social media multiple times, one cannot help but notice the drastic change in Junaid Khan’s appearance.

Junaid seems to have lost a lot of weight and his thick beard is gone. Aamir was also sporting a new look; the actor has recently shot for a new song and was sporting a similar appearance in it. The trio looked in a bright mood, chatting up each other while catering to the paparazzi’s needs.

 

Junaid, who is set to make his big Bollywood debut with Sidharth P Malhotra directorial Maharaja, was clicked with his family outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Apart from Junaid, Maharaja will star Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Maharaja’s story is reportedly based on the infamous 1862 Maharaja Libel Case in which the head of a religious group had filed a case against a newspaper for reporting that the said head had sexual relations with his female followers. Junaid apparently plays a reporter in the movie, who happens to be on the other side of the court case.

Aamir, on the other hand, was recently seen in the dazzling music video of Kunal Kapoor-starrer Koi Jaane Na along with Swedish artiste Elli AvrRam. The duo raised the heat with their chemistry and dance moves in the music video of the track “Har Funn Maula.” Aamir Khan is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.

