Aamir Khan, son Junaid and daughter Ira pose for for photographers after a hearty meal, watch video

In a rare sight, superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday was captured leaving a Mumbai restaurant with his children Junaid and Ira.

Aamir has mostly remained private about his personal life, especially his kids. So, it came as a pleasant surprise for his fans as he posed with Junaid and Ira for paparazzi. The video shows Aamir calling out to Junaid to join him and Ira for a few photos. While the actor removes his mask, his kids prefer wearing their masks. Aamir is then seen sweetly asking both of them to remove the masks for the pics. While Junaid obliges, Ira remains masked.

Junaid and Ira, who are Aamir’s kids with first wife Reena, have taken after their father in keeping their lives strictly private. While Ira still lets people take a peek into her life and relationships through her Instagram handle, her social media posts go beyond her famous father.

Junaid, on the other hand, is not on social media and it’s only through Ira’s posts, one gets to know about her brother. It was Ira, who revealed to the world that Junaid was beginning his Bollywood debut in February. The debutante is shooting for Maharaja, which is apparently being helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Ira has yet to reveal her Bollywood plans. While their father is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chadha, the much-anticipated Hindi remake of hit 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.