Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aamir Khan slips during Pickleball match, gets back instantly; fans say, ‘Still so steady’
Aamir Khan slipped during a pickleball exhibition match at WPBL 2026 in Mumbai but quickly bounced back, smiling and resuming play.
Actor Aamir Khan brought his signature charm to a World Pickleball League 2026 exhibition match held on Saturday at Jio World Garden in Mumbai. The 60-year-old actor shared the court with three lucky enthusiasts during the semi-finals of the second season, where the actor slipped mid-play.
Aamir Khan slips while playing pickleball
In a viral video from the event, Aamir Khan can be seen moving forward to return a shot when he suddenly loses his footing and rolls on the court. Moments later, he was back on his feet, smiling, and resumed playing as if nothing had happened.
Fans were quick to admire his agility and composure, with one commenting, “At his age, many people don’t even step onto the ground,” while another added, “He is so steady.”
Some pointed out the minor mishap, noting, “That was a good return from the opposite side. He fell because of poor footwork.”
View this post on Instagram
Aamir Khan’s visit to Arijit Singh’s hometown
Earlier this month, Aamir Khan made headlines when he visited singer Arijit Singh’s hometown of Jiaganj in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Videos of Aamir stepping out of his car, waving at photographers, and flying a kite at Arijit’s residence quickly went viral on social media.
Speculation is rife that the Laal Singh Chaddha star may have met Arijit to discuss the singer’s recent decision to step away from playback singing. There were also reports that Aamir’s trip to Jiaganj, was for collaborating with the singer, although neither party has confirmed the purpose of the visit.
ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 16 Updates: Sunny Deol’s war drama set to cross 450 crore mark worldwide
Aamir Khan’s upcoming ventures
On the work front, Aamir Khan reportedly set to portray legendary filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke in an upcoming biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. In a recent interview with Variety India, Aamir shared his renewed focus on acting, “The moment I’m producing and acting, obviously, my acting time gets reduced. For the last few years, I had to focus on two things. Now I’m focusing only on myself as an actor.”
The Pad 5’s 12-inch display is surrounded by bezels that aren’t especially chunky, giving you enough room to grip the tablet without accidentally activating the screen. The LCD panel (2800x1980 resolution) is good enough for most activities, including multitasking in split-screen mode. It’s also nice to see a variable 120Hz refresh rate, which enables smoother scrolling and swiping.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05