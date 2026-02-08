Aamir Khan slips during Pickleball match, gets back instantly; fans say, ‘Still so steady’

Aamir Khan slipped during a pickleball exhibition match at WPBL 2026 in Mumbai but quickly bounced back, smiling and resuming play.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 04:45 PM IST
Aamir KhanAamir Khan at World Pickleball League. (Photo: X/@wpblofficial)
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Aamir Khan brought his signature charm to a World Pickleball League 2026 exhibition match held on Saturday at Jio World Garden in Mumbai. The 60-year-old actor shared the court with three lucky enthusiasts during the semi-finals of the second season, where the actor slipped mid-play.

Aamir Khan slips while playing pickleball

In a viral video from the event, Aamir Khan can be seen moving forward to return a shot when he suddenly loses his footing and rolls on the court. Moments later, he was back on his feet, smiling, and resumed playing as if nothing had happened.

Fans were quick to admire his agility and composure, with one commenting, “At his age, many people don’t even step onto the ground,” while another added, “He is so steady.”

Some pointed out the minor mishap, noting, “That was a good return from the opposite side. He fell because of poor footwork.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aamir Khan’s visit to Arijit Singh’s hometown

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan made headlines when he visited singer Arijit Singh’s hometown of Jiaganj in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Videos of Aamir stepping out of his car, waving at photographers, and flying a kite at Arijit’s residence quickly went viral on social media.

Speculation is rife that the Laal Singh Chaddha star may have met Arijit to discuss the singer’s recent decision to step away from playback singing. There were also reports that Aamir’s trip to Jiaganj, was for collaborating with the singer, although neither party has confirmed the purpose of the visit.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 16 Updates: Sunny Deol’s war drama set to cross 450 crore mark worldwide

Aamir Khan’s upcoming ventures

On the work front, Aamir Khan reportedly set to portray legendary filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke in an upcoming biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. In a recent interview with Variety India, Aamir shared his renewed focus on acting, “The moment I’m producing and acting, obviously, my acting time gets reduced. For the last few years, I had to focus on two things. Now I’m focusing only on myself as an actor.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
Celebs at RSS event.
AP Dhillon once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work before going to college'
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain film review
Mirchi at 13: The film that set up Prabhas for Baahubali
Prabhas in Mirchi
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Celebs at RSS event.
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work before going to college'
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Aishwarya Mohanraj on weight loss, PCOD and medication
‘It’s ₹40,000 per shot': Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj admits using Mounjaro for weight loss; expert on how these drugs work and who they’re for
Oppo Pad 5 review
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Must Read
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
‘It’s ₹40,000 per shot': Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj admits using Mounjaro for weight loss; expert on how these drugs work and who they’re for
Aishwarya Mohanraj on weight loss, PCOD and medication
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement