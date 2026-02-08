Aamir Khan slips during Pickleball match, gets back instantly; fans say, ‘Still so steady’

Actor Aamir Khan brought his signature charm to a World Pickleball League 2026 exhibition match held on Saturday at Jio World Garden in Mumbai. The 60-year-old actor shared the court with three lucky enthusiasts during the semi-finals of the second season, where the actor slipped mid-play.

Aamir Khan slips while playing pickleball

In a viral video from the event, Aamir Khan can be seen moving forward to return a shot when he suddenly loses his footing and rolls on the court. Moments later, he was back on his feet, smiling, and resumed playing as if nothing had happened.

Fans were quick to admire his agility and composure, with one commenting, “At his age, many people don’t even step onto the ground,” while another added, “He is so steady.”