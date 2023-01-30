scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Aamir Khan sings Raja Hindustani song, dances with Kartik Aaryan at Bhopal wedding. Watch

Aamir Khan attended the event with ex-wife Kiran Rao. He was snapped matching steps with Kartik Aaryan.

aamir khanAamir Khan with Kartik Aaryan, and Sachin Pilot. (Photo: Neeraj Singh/YouTube, Aamir Mehar/Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was recently clicked with his former wife, producer Kiran Rao, as they attended a wedding in Bhopal. Politician and Congress member Sachin Pilot, actor Kartik Aaryan and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the event. It is not clear when the wedding took place. The actor was seen sporting grey hair and beard in the photos and videos.

The actor was also seen with Kartik Aaryan at the private event. The duo was present on the stage along with Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi. Aamir was seen singing Raja Hindustani song, “Aaye ho meri zindagi mein”. He also grooved with Kartik on a number of songs.

Photos of Aamir interacting with Pilot have been doing the social media rounds. According to a Hindustan report, the actor was in Bhopal with Kiran to attend some private event, whereas Sachin is also said to be in the city for a personal reason.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serap Varol (@serap.varol.20)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serap Varol (@serap.varol.20)

In the pictures, Aamir is seen sporting a salt-and-pepper look. The actor looked in a jovial mood as he sat beside Pilot and Rao, dressed in a light blue kurta and white churidaar. There are other images of Khan where he seems to be posing with some fans, as he was dressed in Indian attires.

Earlier, Punjabi singer Jassi Jasbir had shared photos with Khan on his social media, where again Khan was dressed in ethnic wear. He captioned the images, “Dil da ameer, Aamir Khan” (A person with a heart of gold, Aamir Khan).

During a media interaction, Aamir had announced that he would be taking a break from acting, as he wants to spend some quality time with his family and loved ones. Aamir has three children, two from his first wife Reena Dutta — Ira and Junaid Khan, and one from ex wife Kiran Rao — Azad Rao Khan. The actor had said at the time, “I am not doing anything. From last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal raha hai, so I will come back to acting after a year. You can see me in this small role.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Also Read |Aamir Khan has a Pathaan connection, sister Nikhat makes cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film

Aamir was last seen in the Forrest Gump Hindi remake, Laal Singh Chaddha, which didn’t work at the box office. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 13:38 IST
Next Story

Air India urination case: Delhi court reserves order on accused Shankar Mishra’s bail plea

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul
20 best photos from Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close