Aamir Khan sings Raja Hindustani song, dances with Kartik Aaryan at Bhopal wedding. Watch

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was recently clicked with his former wife, producer Kiran Rao, as they attended a wedding in Bhopal. Politician and Congress member Sachin Pilot, actor Kartik Aaryan and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the event. It is not clear when the wedding took place. The actor was seen sporting grey hair and beard in the photos and videos.

The actor was also seen with Kartik Aaryan at the private event. The duo was present on the stage along with Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi. Aamir was seen singing Raja Hindustani song, “Aaye ho meri zindagi mein”. He also grooved with Kartik on a number of songs.

Photos of Aamir interacting with Pilot have been doing the social media rounds. According to a Hindustan report, the actor was in Bhopal with Kiran to attend some private event, whereas Sachin is also said to be in the city for a personal reason.

In the pictures, Aamir is seen sporting a salt-and-pepper look. The actor looked in a jovial mood as he sat beside Pilot and Rao, dressed in a light blue kurta and white churidaar. There are other images of Khan where he seems to be posing with some fans, as he was dressed in Indian attires.

Earlier, Punjabi singer Jassi Jasbir had shared photos with Khan on his social media, where again Khan was dressed in ethnic wear. He captioned the images, “Dil da ameer, Aamir Khan” (A person with a heart of gold, Aamir Khan).

During a media interaction, Aamir had announced that he would be taking a break from acting, as he wants to spend some quality time with his family and loved ones. Aamir has three children, two from his first wife Reena Dutta — Ira and Junaid Khan, and one from ex wife Kiran Rao — Azad Rao Khan. The actor had said at the time, “I am not doing anything. From last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal raha hai, so I will come back to acting after a year. You can see me in this small role.”

Aamir was last seen in the Forrest Gump Hindi remake, Laal Singh Chaddha, which didn’t work at the box office. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.