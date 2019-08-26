Aamir Khan supports PM’s call to shun ‘single-use plastic’

During his latest Mann Ki Baat session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to completely do away with ‘single-use plastic.’ On Monday, Bollywood star Aamir Khan lend support to the PM’s initiative via a social media post.

The actor’s Instagram post read, “The initiative by the Hon’ble PM to curb ‘single use plastic’ is an effort all of us should strongly support. It’s upto each of us to make sure we stop using ‘single use plastic.'”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first urged the nation to shun the use of single-use plastic in his Independence Day speech. He further emphasised why it is important that we do so on Sunday in his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat.

“This year, on October 2, when we celebrate Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is open defecation-free but also shall lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic, by people themselves, throughout the country,” he said.

The PM added, “I also appeal to the corporate sector to come out with ways and means for appropriate disposal of all accumulated plastic. It can be recycled; it can be transformed into fuel. This way we can accomplish our task of ensuring safe disposal of plastic waste before this Diwali.”