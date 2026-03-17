‘Aamir Khan shut everyone up by playing my father’: Mona Singh on Happy Patel, Laal Singh Chaddha, and playing ‘female Gabbar’

When 2026 kicked off, Mona Singh’s last theatrical release was four years ago — Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Two months into 2026, she’s had two theatrical releases in January — Vir Das and Kavi Shastri’s directorial debut Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Anurag Singh’s hit period war drama Border 2. Last month, she headlined season 2 of Sudip Sharma’s Netflix India crime drama Kohrra. And this month, she played the gangster Babli in Suresh Triveni’s action thriller Subedaar on Prime Video India.

In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Mona opens up on how 2026 is already shaping up to be the year of Mona Singh, her enduring equation with Aamir Khan, and the film journey that started with Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots.

It’s the first time in your career that you’ve had two theatrical releases in the same month. Does that hit differently from streaming releases?

It hits you differently. 70 mm screen is a different ballgame. People actually invest in taking a cab, going to the theatre, and watching the film there. If they like it, great! If they don’t, it’s okay. We’ll try harder next time. I had such different theatrical releases back-to-back — I played a don in Happy Patel and a soldier’s wife in Border 2 (laughs).

Did you not expect more film offers after starring in 3 Idiots, one of the biggest Indian hits of all time?

Honestly, no. I was happy doing TV at that time. I was trying out new things, participating in and hosting reality shows. I was just celebrating the fact that I was getting to work with the biggest director of the country and the biggest ensemble cast. I was such a fan of Aamir sir, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani. I get to do my first film with them? I was just celebrating that. I didn’t think ahead.

Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots. Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots.

Is the rumour true that there’s a sequel in the works?

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I also heard that, but I thought it must be a rumour because I haven’t gotten any call yet. The call should come. My son should be a footballer by now (laughs).

You reunited with Aamir in 3 Idiots, where you played his mother. How did you evade the typecasting after that?

I was offered a lot of mom roles. But I just don’t want to be a mom. I look for what my character is doing in the film, besides being a mom. That’s why I said yes to Laal Singh Chaddha because she was the hero of the film. She did so much! I’m a big fan of the original film, Forrest Gump (1994), so I had to be a part of its Indian remake. But I’m here only because I said no to all the other mom roles.

You and Aamir are connected via the umbilical chord, right? He helped you deliver a baby in 3 Idiots. You played his mom in Laal Singh Chaddha. And then he played your dad in Happy Patel! Did that strike you?

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Ya, we did not have scenes together. Vir hadn’t cast anyone at that point of time. I remember he and Kavi called me later and asked, “Guess who’s playing your dad?” I said, “Who?” They said, “Aamir!” (Laughs). It’s only an actor like Aamir who can think out of the box and do something so quirky. He shut everyone up! He’s a very smart and intelligent actor.

You were the best part about Happy Patel. I love your dialogue, “Kitne men the men,” which is such a Goan tribute to Sholay (1975). Right?

Yes, she’s a female Gabbar from Goa (laughs). That’s what I loved the most about Vir’s writing — creating a character who’s a villain who has her whole world where she’s celebrating femininity. She’s dressed up in all-pink, has her pink castle, her goons are dressed in pink, she loves cooking, and has a crush on Sanjeev Kapoor. Wow, that’s so different and unpredictable! Vir used to keep telling me, “Less is more.” He said just perform it straight as it is because the character itself is so quirky. He said, “Don’t imitate a man just because you’re playing a don.” Nobody would’ve imagined me playing a character like Mama.

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Another line of yours that I loved was when she smacks Sanjeev Kapoor and says, “I loved you!” How was it doing that scene with him?

I was just cracking up! I took some five takes because I just couldn’t fathom the crazy writing (laughs). He was having a ball. I love that about him. People who don’t take themselves seriously are the best kind of people I vibe with. It’s just one life! Stop taking yourself seriously. I remember Vir and Kavi were a little apprehensive of telling him he’s going to get a punch in his face. I told them, “Go, tell him. I’ve done Jhalak Dikhla Jaa with him in 2006. I know him. He’s a very funny man. I’m sure he’ll be okay with it.” And he jumped at it! In fact, when I said yes to the film, Vir and Kavi sent me a thank you note. With that, they sent me a picture of Sanjeev Kapoor, which said, “The love of your life! Swaadanusaar!” They’re just inherently funny.