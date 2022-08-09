Aamir Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan the iconic star of India, compares his Laal Singh Chaddha cameo to Elvis Presley in Forrest Gump

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha has already created a buzz. In a new interview, Aamir has revealed about how he got Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in the film.

In an interview with a journalist Alexandra, Aamir said, “Shah Rukh is a friend. I told him that ‘I needed someone who can represent what Elvis Presley represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you. He was really sweet and he said, Yes.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. In the movie, Forrest’s mother runs a boarding house where they have new guests everyday. One of the guests was Elvis Presley. According to reports, Shah Rukh teaches young Laal Singh his signature pose, of stretching his arms. Although, it is not confirmed yet.

The movie, which is all set to release on August 11, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. With only two days remaining, the pre-booking has already started and according to reports it has already sold 30,000 tickets.

Aamir had earlier revealed that he is stressed about Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. On the show Koffee With Karan Season Seven, host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Aamir, “Are you stressed?”, to which he said, “Of course I am stressed, kaise sawaal pooch raha hai yaar (What questions are you asking)?” He added, “We are excited that we have made a good film, lekin agar film logon ko pasand nahin aayi, bahut dil toot jaayega (If people don’t like it, we will be heartbroken).”