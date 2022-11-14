scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan says he will turn producer for Champions: ‘I will be approaching other actors to do the role that I was hoping to do’

Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan said that he will produce Champions which is 'a very heartwarming and lovely film.'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has revealed that he will turn producer for the upcoming film Champions. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor said that although he was set to star in the movie, he ultimately decided to forgo it in order to spend more time with his loved ones.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Aamir said that he was supposed to shoot for Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha but instead he decided to take a break from films. “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that and nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I want to be with my family. With my mom, with my kids. I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single mindedly focused on my films and it is not fair for the people who are close to me.”

The actor said that he wants to experience life in a different way and revealed, “I am looking at the next year and a half in which I am not actually working as an actor and I will be working as a producer.”

Aamir Khan said that he will produce Champions which is “a very heartwarming and lovely film.” He added, “I will be approaching other actors to do the role that I was hoping to do.”

Champions will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions India and 200 Not Out Productions.

Aamir Khan’s last film Laal Singh Chaddha had drawn a lot of criticism. Aamir was singled out for allegedly repeating expressions similar to those in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK.

