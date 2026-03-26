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Aamir Khan says he is yet to watch Dhurandhar 2: ‘I believe it is doing well’
Interestingly, unlike the first installment, several Bollywood stars have maintained a visible silence this time around. Among them is Hrithik Roshan, who had earlier acknowledged that while he did not align with the film’s politics, he admired its scale and execution.
Dhurandhar 2 is currently on a box office rampage. After rewriting records with its massive opening weekend, the film has continued its strong momentum into the weekdays, pulling in impressive collections even on working days. Several prominent voices from the film industry have taken to social media to share their reviews, with many praising the film’s scale, ambition, and cinematic spectacle. However, one notable absence from the conversation has been Aamir Khan, who is yet to watch the film.
Speaking about the Ranveer Singh-starrer at a recent event, Aamir said, “I believe it is doing really well. I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2—both films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to them.”
Interestingly, unlike the first installment, several Bollywood stars have maintained a visible silence this time around. Among them is Hrithik Roshan, who had earlier acknowledged that while he did not align with the film’s politics, he admired its scale and execution.
Adding another layer to the ongoing debate, Imran Khan—Aamir Khan’s nephew—recently made headlines for his candid remarks on the rising trend of hyper-violent protagonists. During a Reddit AMA session, Imran stated, “Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented.” Expanding on his views, he expressed concern over how such films often glorify unchecked aggression, writing, “I’m disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children who can’t accept rejection.”
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He further drew a clear distinction between depiction and endorsement, adding, “There’s a significant difference between portraying violence and validating it. I see this as people chasing a trend without consideration. My own sensibilities wouldn’t permit me to be part of a narrative I consider irresponsible.”
The Aditya Dhar directorial film has earned Rs 770 crore gross in India.