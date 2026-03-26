Aamir Khan says he is yet to watch Dhurandhar 2: ‘I believe it is doing well’

Dhurandhar 2 is currently on a box office rampage. After rewriting records with its massive opening weekend, the film has continued its strong momentum into the weekdays, pulling in impressive collections even on working days. Several prominent voices from the film industry have taken to social media to share their reviews, with many praising the film’s scale, ambition, and cinematic spectacle. However, one notable absence from the conversation has been Aamir Khan, who is yet to watch the film.

Speaking about the Ranveer Singh-starrer at a recent event, Aamir said, “I believe it is doing really well. I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2—both films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to them.”