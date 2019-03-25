Have you seen these videos of Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Sunny Leone?

From Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan celebrating their recent awards on the sets of their upcoming film with Imtiaz Ali to a clip of Sonakshi Singh on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch By Arbaaz Khan, scroll to see all the videos shared by our celebrities on social media.

Aamir Khan shared a clip with the caption, “Hey guys, check out my new series of ads.”

Window Seat Films posted a video on its Instagram page and wrote, “Celebrating @saraalikhan95 & @kartikaaryan’s success🎉🎉 and wishing them lots more! @imtiazaliofficial.”

Arbaaz Khan shared a teaser video of his chat show and wrote, “She definitely knows how to pack a punch! Here’s a glimpse of the next episode of #PinchByArbaazKhan. Stay Tuned!.”

Sanjay Kapoor shared a clip from Sunita Kapoor’s birthday celebration and wrote, “Happy birthday Sonu #2017 #timeflies #london #scallini.”

Sushmita Sen shared a fun video and wrote, “😅🙈😅Finally here’s my #kangaroojumps & #happytwirls post the event, occasion…the high heels are OFF!!!!😅👏😉 #sharing #happyme #houston 😄❤️😍 P.S look what I did to your gown @macduggal 🙈😅💋love you guys!!! Enroute Atlanta✈️ Dugga Dugga.’

Sunny Leone’s fun clip cannot be missed.

Sushant Singh Rajput also posted a clip and wrote, “I intend to begin with love❤️, And in the End, we hope, it does matter✊💥#selfmusing 💫.”

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota makers also shared a video of Gulshan Devaiah. The video is titled ‘Jimmy Vs. Mani’.