Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan steal spotlight at Komal Nahta’s son’s pre-wedding reception, see videos

A host of Bollywood celebrities gathered in Mumbai on Saturday night for the pre-wedding reception of trade analyst Komal Nahta’s son, turning the evening into a star-studded affair.

The event saw the presence of several prominent personalities from the film industry, including actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Aamir Khan attended the celebration with his partner, Gauri Spratt, sporting a classic black suit and tie, while she wore an elegant teal silk saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Salman Khan arrived in an all-black suit. Hrithik Roshan made a rare appearance with his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, at the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Karan Johar also drew attention in a black sequined sherwani. He was joined by actress Neha Dhupia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The celebration brought together several other faces from Bollywood. Actors Boman Irani and Neil Nitin Mukesh were seen sharing a cheerful moment, while Ishaan Khatter joined them for photos.

Veteran stars Jackie Shroff and Jeetendra were spotted interacting warmly, with producer Ektaa Kapoor accompanying them.

Here are more videos from the rection party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The guest list also included Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Suniel Shetty, and Tiger Shroff.