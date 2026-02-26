Aamir Khan shares Salim Khan’s health update, says veteran screenwriter’s health is improving: ‘Because he is in the ICU…’

While Salman Khan and his family have maintained silence on Salim Khan’s health, choosing to keep the matter private, Bollywood celebrities close to the family have been sharing updates on the veteran writer’s condition. After Daisy Shah, Aamir Khan has now spoken about Salim Khan’s health. The actor recently visited the veteran screenwriter at the hospital.

Aamir spoke to the media at an event, where he shared that although he went to visit Salim Khan at the hospital, he was unable to meet him. But, he did get to spend some time with his family members. He said, “Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi se theek hojaayen (I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon). Because he is in the ICU, I couldn’t meet him personally, but sat with the family.”