Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aamir Khan shares Salim Khan’s health update, says veteran screenwriter’s health is improving: ‘Because he is in the ICU…’
Aamir Khan has shared an update about Salim Khan’s health. The actor had visited Salim and his family at the hospital a few days ago.
While Salman Khan and his family have maintained silence on Salim Khan’s health, choosing to keep the matter private, Bollywood celebrities close to the family have been sharing updates on the veteran writer’s condition. After Daisy Shah, Aamir Khan has now spoken about Salim Khan’s health. The actor recently visited the veteran screenwriter at the hospital.
Aamir spoke to the media at an event, where he shared that although he went to visit Salim Khan at the hospital, he was unable to meet him. But, he did get to spend some time with his family members. He said, “Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi se theek hojaayen (I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon). Because he is in the ICU, I couldn’t meet him personally, but sat with the family.”
The actor further revealed that Salim Khan’s daughter, Alvira Agnihotri, reassured him that her father’s health has been improving steadily. Aamir said, “Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz ki unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye (Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored).”
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ | Kani Kusruti tells Bollywood filmmakers ‘please don’t cast me’ because of her language constraint: ‘Don’t think I can learn Hindi that fast’
After meeting Salim Khan and family a week ago, Aamir Kha again arrived at Lillavati hospital on Wednesday to meet the veteran writer.
On Wednesday, Daisy Shah had also spoken about Salim Khan’s health and assured fans that the veteran writer is no longer in danger following his surgery. Speaking to Filmygyan, she said, “I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success and he is under observation, but he is out of danger.”
Earlier, doctors had informed the media that Salim Khan had suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage, following which a surgical procedure was performed. Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the writer, had shared details about his condition and recovery. He said, “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05