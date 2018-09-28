Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others attend Pataakha special screening

Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, is now playing in cinema halls, but a few celebrities got to see the film on Thursday. The Dangal gang including Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti Khurana and Sakshi Tanwar came to watch Sanya’s film. Others in attendance were Sunil Grover, Nidhhi Agerwal and Neena Gupta.
Pataakha is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is about two sisters who share a difficult relationship with each other.
Scroll to see photos of celebrities at Pataakha special screening:
