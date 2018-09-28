Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others attend Pataakha special screening

Pataakha special screening: The Dangal gang including Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti Khurana and Sakshi Tanwar came to watch Sanya Malhotra's film.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: September 28, 2018 2:31:04 pm
Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh Pataakha special screening photos Pataakha stars Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan.

Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, is now playing in cinema halls, but a few celebrities got to see the film on Thursday. The Dangal gang including Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti Khurana and Sakshi Tanwar came to watch Sanya’s film. Others in attendance were Sunil Grover, Nidhhi Agerwal and Neena Gupta.

Pataakha is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is about two sisters who share a difficult relationship with each other.

Scroll to see photos of celebrities at Pataakha special screening:

Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar graced the special screening of Pataakha. Sanya Malhotra, Aamir Sanya Malhotra hobnobbed with Aamir Khan. Radhika Madan, Fatima Sana Shaikh Radhika Madan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pose for photographers at the screening. Zaira Wasim Our shutterbugs caught Zaira Wasim at the special screening of Pataakha. Aparshakti Khurana Aparshakti Khurana was among the celebrities at the event. Sunil Grover Sunil Grover was snapped at the screening. Nidhhi Agerwal Munna Michael star Nidhhi Agerwal was seen at the special screening of Pataakha. Pataakha special screening guest Here are other celebrities who attended the screening.

