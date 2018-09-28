Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others attend Pataakha special screening

Pataakha stars Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. Pataakha stars Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan.

Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, is now playing in cinema halls, but a few celebrities got to see the film on Thursday. The Dangal gang including Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti Khurana and Sakshi Tanwar came to watch Sanya’s film. Others in attendance were Sunil Grover, Nidhhi Agerwal and Neena Gupta.

Pataakha is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is about two sisters who share a difficult relationship with each other.

Scroll to see photos of celebrities at Pataakha special screening:

Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar graced the special screening of Pataakha. Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar graced the special screening of Pataakha.

Sanya Malhotra hobnobbed with Aamir Khan. Sanya Malhotra hobnobbed with Aamir Khan.

Radhika Madan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pose for photographers at the screening. Radhika Madan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pose for photographers at the screening.

Our shutterbugs caught Zaira Wasim at the special screening of Pataakha. Our shutterbugs caught Zaira Wasim at the special screening of Pataakha.

Aparshakti Khurana was among the celebrities at the event. Aparshakti Khurana was among the celebrities at the event.

Sunil Grover was snapped at the screening. Sunil Grover was snapped at the screening.

Munna Michael star Nidhhi Agerwal was seen at the special screening of Pataakha. Munna Michael star Nidhhi Agerwal was seen at the special screening of Pataakha.

Here are other celebrities who attended the screening. Here are other celebrities who attended the screening.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd