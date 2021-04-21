When Aamir Khan said he was wary of working with Kajol, thought she was ‘aggressive, brash and harsh’

Aamir Khan and Kajol, who shared the screen space in several films including 2006 starrer Fanaa, spoke about their family in a throwback video. In the video, while Kajol called herself Nysa’s favourite actor, Aamir opened up on his bond with his first wife Reena Dutta.

The video begins with Aamir talking about Kajol’s ‘brash and harsh’ personality. He spoke about how he was apprehensive of working with the actor. “I always liked your work. On a certain level, I was looking forward to this film. I was creatively sure that you are right for the film,” adding that to an outsider, Kajol’s personality can appear ‘aggressive, brash and harsh’. He said it is only after working with her that he realised that it is a part of her nature but she doesn’t mean to hurt or throw attitude. He jokingly added that he sure was disappointed with her sense of humour.

When Aamir asked Kajol about her favourite actress, the actor recalled how she is the favourite actress for her daughter Nysa. “She calls me Cartoon Network. I am the best actress in the world for her,” Kajol said and later, admitted of being a fan of Sridevi.

“I met her once and told her that she should really open an acting school because if you watch her, it is amazing how she knows everything about her job,” Kajol said adding that Sridevi is one such actor who knows every details of being in front of the camera. When Aamir asked if today’s actors don’t have it, Kajol replied that many, including herself, don’t pay attention to details. “It takes a long time to get them to get to a certain finesse,” she replied.

The 46-year-old spoke about how being married changed her perspective on life, “I feel marriage has in one way changed me. I really saw the world in black and white but now, I see the grey areas, which I didn’t before. I got married at 24. I was already in the industry.”

Aamir, who got married at the age of 21, also spoke about his relationship with ex-wife Reena Dutta. “I don’t have regrets about my life at all. Though Reena and I ended in a divorce, I am grateful for the time I spent with her. I value it a lot. Life comes with so many different things, with time, I have learned not to be judgemental and ease out a bit. I have learned to observe,” the actor expressed.

In the video, Aamir also expressed his wish to direct a film.

Fanaa, which released in 2006, was directed by Kunal Kohli. The film marked Kajol’s comeback to films after taking a sabbatical in 2001. At present, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga, a Netflix film which released earlier this year. Aamir, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.