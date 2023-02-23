When Aamir Khan told Karan Johar he dislikes Koffee With Karan, but pretends to like it: ‘Itna pareshaan kar rahe ho…’

Celebrities have never missed the opportunity to roast Karan Johar on his own chat show, Koffee with Karan, one of them being Aamir Khan. The actor has taken digs at KJo’s format of rating stars or choosing between Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. During the show’s fifth season, Aamir Khan had featured with his Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, where he couldn’t help but take a pot-shot at KJo.

KJo asked Aamir, “One thing that you dislike about the industry but you have to pretend to like?” Aamir answered, “Your show?” Aamir changed his stance and then said, “The filmy parties…” KJo wasn’t going to let go so easily and said that he would always recall this statement, and the actor answered, “Itna pareshaan kar rahe ho, kuch toh karne do (You’ve troubled me so much, let me take my revenge too).” KJo then went to ask the next series of questions, “If the actors had secret lives, who would be the following: A stripper,” and Aamir answered, “Ranveer Singh. Kaafi woh kapde utarta hai.” KJo continued, “A sex therapist?” Aamir said, “Me. I have a hidden talent, none of you know about it…” However, Fatima and Sanya didn’t want to know about it and told him to stop. When KJo asked what he would do if he woke up as Ranveer Singh, Aamir answered, “I would take a calming tablet and go back to sleep.”

Aamir featured on Karan Johar’s latest season of Koffee with Karan as well, with his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor. While Kareena preferred to give sanitised answers, Aamir was more forthcoming. He didn’t hesitate to call out KJo for asking banal questions when the filmmaker asked him whether he was nervous about the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which later bombed at the box office. “What kind of questions are you asking?” Aamir had said.