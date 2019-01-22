Aamir Khan’s Rubaru Roshni gets a thumbs up from Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra and others

Documentary film Rubaru Roshni, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, had its premiere in Mumbai on Monday. Among those who watched the film included Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Sanya Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and many others. After watching the documentary, many celebrities heaped praise on the film and called it a ‘must watch’.

Filmmaker Karan Johar called it a life-changing experience. He posted on Twitter, “Swati Aamir and Kiran deserve a huge kudos for telling such heartfelt true stories!!! Massively heartfelt so superbly strong and solid! Please do watch it on the 26th of January on @StarPlus and the entire network! It’s incredible!!!!! #RubaruRoshni is a film which will change your life!!”

Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni wrote about the film, “#RubaruRoshni is a kind of film that stays with you till the next morning and perhaps an entire life and good if it does .Thanks @aamir_khan #KiranRao to make this happen . #svatichatterji what a fine storyteller you are 🙌! watch it for sure ! 26th Jan 11 am across @starindia.”

Alankrita Shrivastava, Siddharth Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Ronit Roy and RS Prasanna, all were inspired after watching Rubaru Roshni. The promos of the documentary have been doing the rounds on television for quite some time now. In one of the promos, Aamir Khan talks about the freedom we enjoy as citizens. The Dangal actor says that we have the freedom to express but in the end, he questions if we are really free.

#RubaruRoshni – A film which makes u sit up & question your definition of right and wrong.

It awakens u from a slumber & empowers u to become a better person !!Thank u @aamir_khan sir #swati #KiranRao !!! Guys Please watch it on the 26th of January 11am on @StarPlus & the network — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) January 22, 2019

Watched #RubaruRoshni by Swati Bhatkal, an emotion charged film about forgiving, letting go of trauma and finding peace within. Kudos to Kiran Rao and @aamir_khan for backing this gem! Watch it on 26th Jan, 11 am Star TV — Amit V Masurkar (@Amit_Masurkar) January 21, 2019

There is a song at the end of #RubaruRoshni ! It will melt you . @Nayantaramusic @adityan28 congrats on such a brilliant score 👏👏👏! Be ready for more tea sessions . I have a lot of questions :) — Suresh Triveni (@sureshtriveni) January 22, 2019

#RubaruRoshni is a kind of film that stays with you till the next morning and pershaps an entire life and good if it does .Thanks @aamir_khan #KiranRao to make this happen . #svatichatterji what a fine storyteller you are 🙌! watch it for sure ! 26th Jan 11 am across @starindia pic.twitter.com/Ma5pVxfnGP — Suresh Triveni (@sureshtriveni) January 22, 2019

Saw #RubaruRoshni directed by #SvatiChakravarty produced by @aamir_khan #KiranRao. Brilliant, moving, relevant. I had goosebumps the whole time. Pondering on the deep truth that forgiveness is the only way to free ourselves. Watch it! 11am 26Jan on Star. Streams on Hotstar. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) January 22, 2019

Was blown awayy by #RubaruRoshni today!! Wow wow wow. What an honour watching the stories of these incredible people. Hats off to @aamir_khan , Kiran Rao and Swati for making this film! Guys go watch it on the 26th of Jan ❤️ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 21, 2019

#RubaruRoshni is a film which will change your life!! @aamir_khan #swati #KiranRao !!! Please watch it on the 26th of January on @StarPlus and the entire network — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 21, 2019

Thank you @aamir_khan

Sir for backing #RubaruRoshni a most moving experience that is the need of the hour across the world. “an eye for an eye” Teary eyed, moved beyond words! Thanks for the invite! 26 Jan on Star Network. Don’t miss this gem of a film! — R S Prasanna (@rs_prasanna) January 21, 2019

Announcing the film, he had shared, “Hey guys, our next film from AKP is premiering on @StarPlus, on 26th Jan at 11am. It’s something that Kiran and I have produced, and which we are very close to. #RubaruRoshni. Directed by @content_rules. Don’t miss it. Love. a.”

TV actor Hina Khan was also present at the film’s screening. She, later, shared a picture with Aamir and captioned it with her review of the film.

Rubaru Roshni will air on Star Plus and Hotstar on January 26 at 11 am.