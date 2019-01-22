Aamir Khan’s Rubaru Roshni gets a thumbs up from Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra and others

Toggle Menu
Filmmaker Karan Johar called Rubaru Roshni a life-changing experience. Alankrita Shrivastava, Siddharth Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Ronit Roy and RS Prasanna, all were inspired after watching the Aamir Khan film.

Bollywood celebrities heaped praise on Aamir Khan’s film Rubaru Roshni and called it a ‘must watch’.

Documentary film Rubaru Roshni, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, had its premiere in Mumbai on Monday. Among those who watched the film included Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Sanya Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and many others. After watching the documentary, many celebrities heaped praise on the film and called it a ‘must watch’.

Filmmaker Karan Johar called it a life-changing experience. He posted on Twitter, “Swati Aamir and Kiran deserve a huge kudos for telling such heartfelt true stories!!! Massively heartfelt so superbly strong and solid! Please do watch it on the 26th of January on @StarPlus and the entire network! It’s incredible!!!!! #RubaruRoshni is a film which will change your life!!”

Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni wrote about the film, “#RubaruRoshni is a kind of film that stays with you till the next morning and perhaps an entire life and good if it does .Thanks @aamir_khan #KiranRao to make this happen . #svatichatterji what a fine storyteller you are 🙌! watch it for sure ! 26th Jan 11 am across @starindia.”

Alankrita Shrivastava, Siddharth Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Ronit Roy and RS Prasanna, all were inspired after watching Rubaru Roshni. The promos of the documentary have been doing the rounds on television for quite some time now. In one of the promos, Aamir Khan talks about the freedom we enjoy as citizens. The Dangal actor says that we have the freedom to express but in the end, he questions if we are really free.

Announcing the film, he had shared, “Hey guys, our next film from AKP is premiering on @StarPlus, on 26th Jan at 11am. It’s something that Kiran and I have produced, and which we are very close to. #RubaruRoshni. Directed by @content_rules. Don’t miss it. Love. a.”

Aamir Khan posed with wife Kiran Rao and Rubaru Roshni director Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Jacqueline Fernandez at the screening of Aamir Khan’s Rubaru Roshni. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
“#RubaruRoshni is the finest film in a long time and the most compelling narrative that keeps you hooked the entire time!” wrote Tusshar Kapoor after watching Rubaru Roshni. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Parineeti Chopra was in awe of the film Rubaru Roshni after watching it on Monday. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sunny Leone attended the screening of Rubaru Roshni. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Director-producer JD Majethia wrote about Rubaru Roshni, “Rubaru Roshni is a life changing , iinspirational film. Its one of the best film i have seen. Its Worth(MUST)watching with family.” (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
For Ronit Roy, Rubaru Roshni is a “profoundly thought provoking and life altering film.”(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Pataakha actor Radhika Madan at Rubaru Roshni screening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Taapsee Pannu was all smiles at Rubaru Roshni screening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Swara Bhasker looked chic at the screening of Rubaru Roshni. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sanya Malhotra was also spotted at Rubaru Roshni screening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vaani Kapoor also watched Rubaru Roshni.(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kabir Khan at Rubaru Roshni screening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Suraj Barjatya was also present at Rubaru Roshni screening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aanand L Rai at Rubaru Roshni screening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Yami Gautam was also present at the screening of Rubaru Roshni. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

TV actor Hina Khan was also present at the film’s screening. She, later, shared a picture with Aamir and captioned it with her review of the film.

Rubaru Roshni will air on Star Plus and Hotstar on January 26 at 11 am.

