Aamir Khan performs Naatu Naatu with RRR stars NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt; addresses The Kashmir Files success: ‘History ka aisa hissa…’

Actor Aamir Khan attempted the Naatu Naatu dance steps with RRR stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan at a recent promotional event for the film in Delhi. As Aamir found difficult to crack them, Alia Bhatt, who was present, encouraged him and said that it ‘was very easy’ and that she also learnt them.

Aamir tried to do the dance with Ram Charan and NTR JR and then said, “Mere se nahin hoyega (I can’t do it).” Alia added from behind, “It’s very easy. Even I learnt it.” Aamir then performed the steps with much gusto. RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, will hit the theatres on March 25, and is based on the fictional tale of young freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have extended cameos in the film.

During the course of the event, Aamir was asked whether he had watched Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which is doing raging business at the box office. He said, “Yeh ek history ka aisa hissa hai jisse humara dil dukhta hai. Kashmir mein jo Kashmiri panditon ke saath hua hai.. woh bahut dukh ki baat hai. Aur aisi ek topic pe jo film bani hai, har Hindustani ko yeh dekhna chaiye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chaiye, ki ek inssan pe jab atyachar ho toh kya beetiti hai (The film talks about a dark phase that still hurt us. Whatever happened with Kashmiri pandits in Kashmir was really sad. We have a film that showcases the darkest chapter of history. So, every Indian should watch it, and they should realise what happens when innocent lives have to go through such a dreadful phase).”

Aamir further added, “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity, and it’s wonderful. So I will definitely watch the film, and I am so happy that the film is successful.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan has Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release in August, this year.