Aamir Khan roasts Karan Johar, agrees the host was biased towards Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan: ‘You are partial all the time’

The latest episode of filmmaker Karan Johar‘s popular chat show Koffee with Karan saw the tables being turned on him. While it is generally Karan who puts everyone on the spot, this time it was his guest, actor Aamir Khan, who changed the rules of the game. Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also accompanied him on the show.

During the episode, Aamir left Karan at a loss for words with his fun comebacks.

When Karan revealed that he was trolled for allegedly being partial to Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan in an earlier episode of the show’s new season, Aamir seemed to agree. Karan asked Aamir if he was being partial, to which Aamir said, “All the time. You are quite partial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Aamir’s response made Karan explain himself. He said that he was feeling bad for Janhvi for losing the games on the show and was just being nice to her. This prompted yet another response from Aamir, who said, “So you were being nice to someone? Kya baat karraha hai yaar (What is he even saying)?” Aamir continued, “Maa kasam, aap jab bhi show karte ho, kisi na kisi ka insult hota hi hota hai, koi na koi rota hi rota hai. Kisi na kisi ka dil dukhta hi dukhta hai (I swear, whenever you do a show, someone or the other gets insulted, cries or their heart breaks).”

Aamir and Karan’s banter didn’t stop there. Karan accused Aamir of being a ‘party pooper’, and running away from gatherings with more that 200 people. The actor had a reasonable explanation to this. He said, “The music is too loud. You can see people’s veins popping up as they try to talk over the music.”

Karan asked Kareena, “Quality sex after babies myth or reality?” to which Kareena replies, “You wouldn’t know.” Karan said in the cheeky manner, “My mother is watching this show and you all are talking badly about my sex life.” Aamir was quick to interject, and said, “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s sex life!” leaving Karan tongue-tied.

At one point in the show, Karan had to tell Aamir to let him conduct his own chat show properly. He told Aamir, “You have not spoken so much in your life before. You’re not allowing me to ask any questions.”

Kareena and Aamir are busy promoting their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump.