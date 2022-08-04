Aamir Khan roasts Karan Johar, agrees the host was biased towards Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan: ‘You are partial all the time’

August 4, 2022 9:50:29 am
The latest episode of filmmaker Karan Johar‘s popular chat show Koffee with Karan saw the tables being turned on him. While it is generally Karan who puts everyone on the spot, this time it was his guest, actor Aamir Khan, who changed the rules of the game. Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also accompanied him on the show.
During the episode, Aamir left Karan at a loss for words with his fun comebacks.
When Karan revealed that he was trolled for allegedly being partial to Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan in an earlier episode of the show’s new season, Aamir seemed to agree. Karan asked Aamir if he was being partial, to which Aamir said, “All the time. You are quite partial.”
View this post on Instagram
Aamir’s response made Karan explain himself. He said that he was feeling bad for Janhvi for losing the games on the show and was just being nice to her. This prompted yet another response from Aamir, who said, “So you were being nice to someone? Kya baat karraha hai yaar (What is he even saying)?” Aamir continued, “Maa kasam, aap jab bhi show karte ho, kisi na kisi ka insult hota hi hota hai, koi na koi rota hi rota hai. Kisi na kisi ka dil dukhta hi dukhta hai (I swear, whenever you do a show, someone or the other gets insulted, cries or their heart breaks).”
Aamir and Karan’s banter didn’t stop there. Karan accused Aamir of being a ‘party pooper’, and running away from gatherings with more that 200 people. The actor had a reasonable explanation to this. He said, “The music is too loud. You can see people’s veins popping up as they try to talk over the music.”
Karan asked Kareena, “Quality sex after babies myth or reality?” to which Kareena replies, “You wouldn’t know.” Karan said in the cheeky manner, “My mother is watching this show and you all are talking badly about my sex life.” Aamir was quick to interject, and said, “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s sex life!” leaving Karan tongue-tied.
At one point in the show, Karan had to tell Aamir to let him conduct his own chat show properly. He told Aamir, “You have not spoken so much in your life before. You’re not allowing me to ask any questions.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Kareena and Aamir are busy promoting their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’
As India strengthens climate targets, a look at progress so far
Latest News
Aamir Khan roasts Karan Johar, agrees the host was biased towards Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan: ‘You are partial all the time’
Sensex surges over 300 points in early deals, Nifty trades above 17,450-mark led by IT stocks
All you need to know: Delhi University’s new UG admission process
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reports country’s first monkeypox case in a woman; city’s tally now at 4
Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss
Azerbaijan says it crushed Armenia attack near disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker sequel gets 2024 release date
Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra the ‘Lady in Red’ as he shares unseen picture from her birthday
CWG Day 7 schedule: Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Long Jump Final, India hockey men look to finish atop Pool B
LIC breaks into Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places
Doing this yoga asana every morning helps improve bowel movement, stay active
Aamir Khan wonders what he’ll do if Laal Singh Chaddha flops, explains the reasons behind Bollywood’s recent unlucky streak: ‘Of course I’m stressed’