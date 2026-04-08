‘Aamir Khan rewrote the climax of son Junaid’s Ek Din’: Mansoor Khan says the superstar had reservations about it

Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, is gearing up for his third outing, Ek Din, which is slated for a theatrical release next month. The film also marks, in a sense, the return of veteran filmmaker Mansoor Khan, who has not directed a film since the 2000 release Josh. Although he has not directed Ek Din, Mansoor serves as a co-producer on the project. In a recent conversation with Variety India, Mansoor revealed that Aamir Khan stepped in to rewrite the film’s climax after expressing reservations about it.

‘Aamir Khan rewrote the climax’

Mansoor said that he is not as “clued in” about the movies now as he doesn’t watch many films. He shared that on the set of Ek Din, his job was primarily to help the director Sunil Pandey. “What I feel strongly about I will tell you. Like we shot a song towards the end of “Ek Din” in Japan. Aamir saw the rushes and said that the girl was crying in the earlier song and in the last one as well. He said he wanted a song about her falling in love once again with the boy. But I knew what Sunil had in mind and backed him instead. Aamir jokingly said, ‘If you guys make a mistake, I’ll send you back to Japan. But when he saw the song, he agreed with us.’”