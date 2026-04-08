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‘Aamir Khan rewrote the climax of son Junaid’s Ek Din’: Mansoor Khan says the superstar had reservations about it
Mansoor Khan, who served as a co-producer on Junaid Khan’s Ek Din, revealed that Aamir Khan had reservations about the film’s climax and rewrote it.
Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, is gearing up for his third outing, Ek Din, which is slated for a theatrical release next month. The film also marks, in a sense, the return of veteran filmmaker Mansoor Khan, who has not directed a film since the 2000 release Josh. Although he has not directed Ek Din, Mansoor serves as a co-producer on the project. In a recent conversation with Variety India, Mansoor revealed that Aamir Khan stepped in to rewrite the film’s climax after expressing reservations about it.
‘Aamir Khan rewrote the climax’
Mansoor said that he is not as “clued in” about the movies now as he doesn’t watch many films. He shared that on the set of Ek Din, his job was primarily to help the director Sunil Pandey. “What I feel strongly about I will tell you. Like we shot a song towards the end of “Ek Din” in Japan. Aamir saw the rushes and said that the girl was crying in the earlier song and in the last one as well. He said he wanted a song about her falling in love once again with the boy. But I knew what Sunil had in mind and backed him instead. Aamir jokingly said, ‘If you guys make a mistake, I’ll send you back to Japan. But when he saw the song, he agreed with us.’”
He further added, “Similarly, Aamir had reservations about the climax scene. He rewrote it. We agreed he was right. That’s the collaborative spirit we share.”
‘Junaid makes his career decisions independently’: Aamir Khan
Earlier, Aamir Khan, in an interview with the same publication, spoke about how he sees a reflection of himself in his son, particularly in his understanding of cinema. “As for Junaid, I think he’s just like me! He has a sharp sense of cinema, of script, of editing and he is quite strong-willed.” He also noted that Junaid makes his career decisions independently and does not seek his advice before signing films. “And one more thing. Junaid does not consult me about anything he takes on,” he said, adding that Junaid has already signed two more films, one of which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor.
While Junaid is now finally working under Aamir Khan’s banner, the superstar had previously explained why he would not launch his son in films. Speaking to Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast in 2024, Aamir said, “As a son, you might feel, ‘Arey, aap mere liye film produce kar do,’ voh mujhse hoga nahin. Agar aapko kaam nahin aata to main aapke saath film produce nahi kar paunga. Main apni audience ko dhokha nahi de sakta hoon (As a son, you might feel that I should produce a film for you, but I won’t be able to do that. I can’t fool my audience).”
Junaid made his acting debut with Netflix’s Maharaj, followed by his theatrical release Loveyapa, which flopped at the box office. Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.